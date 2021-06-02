At 7pm on July 24th, Colin Cutler will be releasing his latest album, Hot Pepper Jam, as part of the Carolina Theatre’s Ghostlight Concert Series. He will be joined by Laura Jane Vincent and Viva La Muerte, both award-winning Triad musical acts.
TICKET LINK: https://carolinatheatre.com/event/6202akjjjtcgtvbdpvdbjdbdmmjrdsshq/
KICKSTARTER LINK: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/colincutlermusic/hot-pepper-jam-piedmont-songs-with-sweet-heat
Colin is a guitar- and banjo-slinging Americana singer-songwriter with his roots in Appalachian music and Dust Bowl storytelling songs. He cut his musical teeth around the Triad while in grad school at UNCG (MA-English, 2016) before the Army took him overseas to Qatar and Romania. After completing his service, he did an MA in Creative Writing in England (York St John, 2019), and taught in Romania on a Fulbright until the COVID-19 pandemic brought him back to North Carolina. Since returning, he has performed for Around Town Sessions, and will be playing for MUSEP on July 18th.
He has released 2 albums and an EP previously—Nelson County Wayside (2016) and the Peacock Feathers EP (2018) were released in Greensboro, and Stranger in the Promised Land (2019) was released in York, England. Songs from each have been played on BBC Introducing and on stations in North Carolina (including WQFS and WUAG), Virginia, Ireland, England, and Scotland, including “Before They Hang Me,” the tale of a soldier trying to get home from World War I in the middle of the 1918 pandemic.
Hot Pepper Jam is a return to the fiery banjo- and fiddle-based sound of Nelson County Wayside, and is being recorded with Christen Blanton, Ryan Mack, and Mark Dillon of the Zinc Kings, and Tom Troyer and Mark Byerly of Farewell Friend and Black Rabbit Audio, as well as pianist Jack Gorham and mandolinist Wake Clinard. It is a mix of original songs with a few traditional tunes from North Carolina and Virginia stirred in. The title track and “Back in Gate City Again” have music videos set for a late June/early July release.
Colin currently has an active Kickstarter to help fund and promote the album. The basic goal of $1,000 was met in a week, and further contributions will go to publicity and printing vinyl.
Viva la Muerte was selected in 2019 by YES! Weekly's readers as the Best Original Band in the Triad. They’re a spiritual walkabout, from front porch to desert to magnolia, thoughtful music that doesn’t forget to have fun. VLM’s sound is best described as psychedelic Americana: by psychedelic, meaning the place where borders blur; by Americana, drawing from the deep roots of American music.
https://www.vivalamuerteband.com/home
Laura Jane Vincent is a mainstay of the Piedmont music scene--with a voice often compared to Natalie Merchant and lyrics as deep as the river she lives beside, she was also selected as the AMPD Triad Expo songwriter of the year in 2017 and hosts Glendonfest biannually. She is currently touring on her All These Machines album, a collaborative foray into electric space folk.
