COHAB.SPACE North Carolina's Newest Music Venue Announces EDM Pre-Party as a Kickoff for High Point's Main In Color Arts Festival
High Point, NC -July 13th, 2023 - COHAB.SPACE, the premier event destination in North Carolina, is thrilled to announce an electrifying EDM Pre-Party as part of the kickoff for High Point's highly anticipated Main In Color Arts Festival. The Music Venue at COHAB.SPACE will set the stage for this unforgettable event, presented by Partly Cloudy & The UNDRGRND, featuring an incredible lineup of talent including Chief Kaya, Danny Grooves, Cut Rugs, and Phist.
Main In Color is set to transform downtown High Point into a mesmerizing celebration of design and art. To help launch the festivities, COHAB.SPACE will host the official Main In Color Pre-Party, bringing an incredible night of bass music to the city. This event will be an opportunity for music enthusiasts and festival-goers to experience the incredible atmosphere of COHAB.SPACE before the main event.
The Main In Color Pre-Party, presented by Partly Cloudy & The UNDRGRND, will showcase an incredible lineup of DJs including Chief Kaya, Danny Grooves, Cut Rugs, and Phist. Attendees can expect an evening filled with pulsating beats, immersive production, and an unparalleled energy that will set the stage for the Main In Color Arts Festival.
"Haven't been to COHAB.SPACE yet? Let me tell you, it's one of a kind," added Kara Blue Organiser Main in Color. "With a massive sound system, beautiful property, and a hardworking staff, COHAB.SPACE provides an exceptional experience for music lovers. Get ready to witness the first bass music show in High Point EVER!"
COHAB.SPACE's Music Venue is dedicated to revitalizing music in the Carolina Core, and this EDM Pre-Party will be an exciting preview of the incredible events to come. By combining world-class talent with state-of-the-art production, COHAB.SPACE continues to establish itself as the ultimate destination for music enthusiasts and festival-goers in North Carolina.
For more information about COHAB.SPACE and its upcoming events, please visit COHAB.SPACE or contact venue@cohab.space or 1-888-475-3030.
About COHAB.SPACE: COHAB.SPACE is a leading event destination in North Carolina, dedicated to curating immersive and unforgettable experiences. With its state-of-the-art facilities and innovative approach to live events, COHAB.SPACE offers a diverse range of entertainment, including music concerts, art exhibits, theatrical performances, and more. As a hub for creativity and community, COHAB.SPACE aims to connect individuals through shared experiences and foster the growth of North Carolina's vibrant arts scene.
About Main In Color: Main In Color is an inaugural arts festival in downtown High Point, NC, celebrating the best of design and art. The festival transforms the city into an immersive canvas of creativity, featuring street art, live mural painting, oil painting exhibits, henna art, and much more. Main In Color is free to the public and offers a variety of interactive stations and family-friendly activities, making it a must-visit event for individuals of all ages.
