Clay Howard returns with a fresh take on a classic hit with his latest single, "Forever in Blue Jeans." The North Carolina-based singer-songwriter puts his own spin on the Neil Diamond classic, infusing it with his signature blend of rock and pop.
With his soulful vocals, Howard captures the spirit of the original while bringing a modern edge to the song. The result is a lively and heartfelt tribute that's sure to get listeners singing along and hitting rewind...
"Forever in Blue Jeans" is a standalone single and will not be included on Howard's upcoming album, set to be released later this year. The album promises to showcase his versatility as a songwriter and performer, with a full slate of original songs produced by local legend, Doug Davis.
"I've always loved this song ," says Howard. "It's a timeless classic that I wanted to put my own stamp on and make it fresh. When I moved a few months ago, I needed to break in my new studio/music room, and this song was begging me to do something to it.. ;)"
Howard has built a dedicated following over the years with his frequent live performances and heartfelt songwriting. He has released several albums and EPs, including the critically acclaimed "Who the Hell is Clay Howard?" and "Clay Howard doesn’t know who you are either..." "Forever in Blue Jeans" will be Clay's second single of 2023, following on the heels of the original song, "I'm Here.." released in January.
"Forever in Blue Jeans" will be available on all major streaming platforms starting February 24. For more information on Clay Howard and his music, visit his website at www.clayhoward.com.
