Clay Howard: One Smooth Silver Captain

As captain of the Camel City Yacht Club, the ringleader of his Silver Alert rock’n’roll group, and tall head of hair across a handful of bands, Clay Howard is one smooth — and busy — customer.
Camel City Yacht Club, the yacht-rock cover outfit under which Howard sails via nom de plumes “Thurston Howard III” and “Cap’n Morgan,” topped the Triad’s Best reader poll (with Howard himself placing as “Best Musician,” “Best Vocalist,” and “Best Songwriter”). The Silver Alerts, his semi-revolving cast of alternative rockers of original tunes, will be at the Ramkat with Old Heavy Hands and Buckcherry on June 24.
A musician across the Winston area for the past 25 years or so, his 2015 solo debut, “Who the Hell is Clay Howard?” serves an apropos introduction for the “washed-up college basketball player,” who happened into guitar-picking. Though, beyond the tunes and long silver hair, Howard asserts, “the main thing to know about me is that I am a father of four and a grandfather of one. I’ll never do anything more important or cooler than that, really.”
With hopes for a family band in the future, “my kids are all better singers than me, but they won’t sing in front of people…yet,” he said, admitting his present roster of music groups keeps him busy. “If you count my job as Contemporary Music Director at Main Street UMC in Kernersville, I’m in four bands.” By all accounts,.there’s also “Orange Bear Fruit” and the recording-project duo with Brynn Arens, “Clay and Brynn” putting Howard’s official membership tally at six.
“We bring something out of each other that is not there individually,” Howard said of Arens, a longtime collaborator and production partner (and frontman for the Minneapolis-based glam-punk band, Flipp). “He doesn’t let me be lazy,” Howard added, alluding to both their current works in progress; and the five albums he’s released under Arens’ Rock Steady Records.
In the Triad, Howard’s handful of live acts likewise staves off any idle time. Camel City Yacht Club is the newest of the bands, and is obviously focused on fun - for both band and audience,” Howard explained. “Not that the others aren’t fun, but the Yacht Club band has fake names and nautical props.” The more-subdued Threadbare Trio slants toward a brewery-friendly “covers in the corner” set up for “fun and cash.” Joined by Neal Goode and Allan Royal II (or sometimes Tim Beeman), Threadbare Trio offers a somewhat organic experience. “We don’t rehearse,” he noted. “We just get together at a show and play.”
And then there’s the Silver Alerts: Howard’s main vein for original material. Initially composed to support his solo record, the group has evolved across a cast of Triad musical characters. “I think there have been different lineups at every show so far,” he said of the intentionally fluid lineup. “I wanted to be able to play with the people I love and respect. But the latest version might stick around for a while — really, it all depends on who is available for a gig.”
Guitarist Greg Hurley remains an ever-dependable cog in Howard’s wheelhouse. “He’s a part of all of my bands now,” Howard said. “Greg and I are very good friends as well as musical companions. I’ve had a particularly hard year and his friendship was crucial to making it through.”
Turning to brass tax, “on the musical front, he’s truly a top-notch guitarist,” Howard continued. “When you put Greg and anyone together, it‘s generally pretty great- I just stay out of the way and try to sing in key.”
And while musicianship remains central across Howard’s endeavors, it’s the people he holds close to heart. “They’re great people,” he said. “Great people and great musicians — the people part is more important to me, but I’m lucky to have a lot of good friends that are also amazing musicians.”
The results offer opportunities to work with a litany of Triad musicians, either within Howard’s current folds, or with artists like Joel Ayers or Lee Wallace — who was scheduled in the lineup for a recent Silver Alerts CoalPit Live show with Cracker. COVID had other plans for the Alerts that evening, (though they’ve got fond memories of their 2021 visit to the CoalPit with the Gin Blossoms). Their next show is with another big 90s hitter, Buckcherry, at the Ramkat on June 24. “We don’t play a lot,” Howard explained. “We try to focus on playing good slots in front of more established bands, so I can present my songs to better-sized audiences.”
After nearly 30 years in the music game, it’s an earned experience — with recollections stretching across Howard’s time as part of Diggin’ Taters with Benjy Johnson and Greg Stentz. The group toured the southeast — playing shows with the likes of Derek Trucks and Drivin’ and Cryin. There’s an echo of the era that runs through Howard’s catalog.
When it comes to the Camel City Yacht Club, however, Howard pulls from a deeper well: smooth sounds of youth for the elder gen-X’rs. Artists like Player, TOTO, and Looking Glass — not exactly easy listening, but far from the shredder-end of the rock’n’roll pool.
“I had never really done the purely cover band thing until I hit 50, and being in a yacht rock band was not on my radar,” Howard explained. “BUT I love the music we play and always have. It was the soundtrack of my childhood. All of those artists could sing- and it keeps me on my toes, trying to be true to those songs.
While the songs keep him on his toes, Howard takes on a whole new persona to support the “Cap’n Morgan” character — a tactic shared amongst his crew and started by keyboardist Tommy “Kip Falco” Jackson. “After Tommy came up with that, everything else paled in comparison,” Howard said.
They’re joined in the backline of the boat by bassist Charlie Chardonnay IV (Jerry Chapman), guitarist Tom Collins (Greg Hurley), and drummer Fanny von Bottoms (Lauren Myers). Biff Beamer (Tim Beeman) occasionally hops aboard as well.
“It helps to have a fake name to hide behind,” Howard admitted, deferring the balance between being silly and their trademark pursuit of all things smooth. The aliases “make it easier to be smooth,” he added, noting the cohesion the characters have built. “It makes it feel like more of a band than having five-solo musicians just making up a band.”
CCYC may take liberties with their characters, but when it comes to the songs themselves, “we stay pretty straight,” Howard said. “Everyone knows the songs, and we try to give them what they know.” It’s an appropriate goal of crowd-pleasing, considering CCYC’s origins in radio dedications and a port call to “Get Smooth, Y’all.”
“It all started after I posted on Facebook about that Robbie Dupree song, ‘Sail Away’,” Howard explained. “I wrote something about how it’s a song that I never turn off when it comes on the radio.” In response, he received a message from Chapman. “He texted me that it was time for the Triad to have a yacht-rock band, and here we are.”
As for CCYC recording plans, “we might record a song or two eventually,” Howard noted, “and we’ve discussed trying to write a single of our own — we do have five songwriters in the band.” But he admitted the possibility of their own yacht record being far in the distance, though Howard himself stays ready on the Hard for recording his original material.
Often working with Arens and producer Alex Dezen (of the Damnwells and Broken Baby), Howard consistently releases singles — and seems to have a new upcoming album forever on the horizon. “I try to write about common themes,” he explained of his songwriting. “Broken hearts, happy hearts, nostalgia- your typical over 50-year-old man stuff.”
Acknowledging the appeal of nostalgia in his original and tribute work, “it kind of ties to being the age I am,” he continued — waxing the inclusion of influences like Cheap Trick and Billy Squier amongst the fold of “classic rock.”
”Some people call it that,” he said, “but ‘classic rock’ was just ‘rock’ when I first heard it new on the radio.”
Not to be too hung up on classifications or media shifts, Howard begrudgingly partakes in the world of digital streams, while continuing to praise a commitment to tangible music. “I still buy physical media,” he explained, ”and I think a lot of people do. It doesn’t feel real to me without it.” In 2019, he founded maxHeight Records with New York visual artist Robert Singer. A “marriage of audio and visual arts,” the label distributes limited-edition releases with accompanying prints. They released the Clay and Brynn single “Falling in Love” in 2020, as well as Howard’s self-recorded 2019 LP, “Doesn’t Know Who You Are Either..”, both of which included signed prints from Singer.
The duo’s most recent activity includes a string of singles to be released through 2022. They put out “There’s More To Say” in February, followed by “Love Ain’t Simple” in March; both on Arens’ Rock Steady Records label. “Brynn and I have a couple songs underway, which will be released digitally over the summer,” Howard noted of upcoming work. ”And, I’m sure that a few of the songs I write on Saturday mornings will find their way into the world randomly.”
“I like to write, and hold myself accountable by letting people have the opportunity to hear the songs,” he continued, exploring the positive elements of digital distributions and the unifying possibilities of video. “I also like to collaborate, either in the writing, or by partnering with my two friends named Chad,” he explained, with reference and reverence to Chad Perry and Chad Nance, “I give them a song, and they create cool visuals.”
This year, he and Perry have released videos for Howard’s original singles like “Sunshining Day,” “Shrug it off,” and the latest, “now you know the silver alerts,” (released on June 4).
Not one to ignore a relevant cover, Nance directed a video for Howard’s take on Stevie Wonder’s “You Haven’t Done Nothing” as part of Orange Bear Fruit — a group with Howard, Hurley and Chapman joined by Corky McClellan and Doug Davis.
“Without Doug, there would not be such a cohesive music scene in Winston-Salem. He is selfless and a true talent,” Howard said. “Another great human and musician, in that order.”
Reflecting on his time with Davis and Chapman’s own anthology cover experience, the Vagabond Saints’ Society (who themselves placed amongst the Triad’s “Best Live Triad Music Show of 2021” for their rendition of the Rolling Stones). “I’ve met A LOT of my friends through the Vagabond Saints’ Society,” Howard said. “Their story is much bigger than the three shows a year they put on — VSS is a model for bringing people together.”
“I’m lucky to be at a place and age where I truly love all the people I share a stage with,” he continued, turning to his own cover outfit. “All of those folks are great people and fantastic musicians; and when I share a stage with them, they make me better.“
Smooth and sweet, y’all. The Camel City Yacht Club’s smooth moves have snagged upcoming slots at the Summer on Liberty series in downtown Winston-Salem on July 31; and as part of the Dirty Dancing Festival at Lake Lure on Sept. 10.
Clay Howard and The Silver Alerts will be with Old Heavy Hands and Buckcherry at the Ramkat on June 24, and with Cracker at Ziggy’s.Space on July 8.
Beyond the shows and the outfits, Howard’s plans remain simple: “I just write and hope to continue improving as a writer and musician,” he said. “I surround myself with better musicians than me, so even if I don’t improve, at least I get to have fun.”
Katei Cranford is a Triad music nerd who enjoys spotlighting artists and events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.