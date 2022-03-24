Cirque Italia is now presenting: “PARANORMAL CIRQUE!”
ONE OF THE BEST THRILLING EXPERIENCES!!
Coming to Greensboro, NC March 31 – April 3
Are you ready Greensboro? Do you love thrilling, wicked, sexy, or even dangerous things? Paranormal Cirque will expose you to a unique creation of combined theatre, circus, and cabaret with a new European style flare. Cirque Italia is now presenting a brand-new show for a MATURE audience!
Cirque Italia is enforcing all recommendations set forth by the C.D.C. and local municipalities. The safety of our guests and employees are of the utmost importance to us. Every member of the Cirque Italia family is committed to the health and wellness of our fans. As such, we have made certain adjustments and accommodations in order to comply with the safety guidelines set forth by local and state officials.
These adjustments and accommodations include some of the following:
- Restricted seating capacity
- Socially distanced seating with visual cues throughout tent
- Mask mandate for anyone over 3 years of age (available for purchase if needed)
- Increased number of hand sanitization stations in and around tent
- All common areas wiped down and disinfected every 10-15 minutes
- In order to assist us to better socially distance, please purchase your tickets in advance
- www.cirqueitalia.com
- By phone 941-704-8572
- At on-site ticket office the week of show
This innovative horror story features different shades of sexy and an incomparable storyline - the only thing you can be sure of during this unique experience is that you will not know what to expect! It might be hard to divide reality and illusion!
Are you intrigued yet? Dare to let yourself get wicked for one night under our Big TOP and live on the edge with Paranormal Cirque show! You will fall into a parallel world and end up surrounded by monstrous creatures with hidden talents that will amaze you with the circus arts. This show is NOT for the faint of heart. You may have to catch your breath or try to stop your heart from racing during this adrenaline filled performance.
A careful casting selection has united the best artists from all over the world. A few of the circus arts you can expect to see in this new production include the jaw-dropping Wheel of Death, mystifying MAGIC, and more. Our Black unit also follows our strict animal-free policy.
For more information visit www.paranormalcirque.com and make sure to check all our social media accounts. Tickets can be purchased now starting at $10.00 depending on availability. Restricted – under 18 REQUIRES accompanying parent or guardian. This show has adult language and material.
Paranormal Cirque is offering a special promotion: $5.00 off any full priced ticket purchased in levels 1, 2, or 3. This offer cannot be combined with any other offers, discounts or deals. Please call 941-704-8572 to get the promo code for your location.
You can purchase tickets through our website (paranormalcirque.com/tickets) or by phone: (941) 704-8572. We also respond to text messages.
When: March 31 – April 3
Where: 410 Four Season Town Centre, Greensboro, NC 27427
At: Four Season Town Centre
Located: in the parking lot
— Under the stunning White & Black Big Top Tent
· March 31– Thursday: 7:30pm
· April 1– Friday: 7:30pm
· April 2– Saturday: 6:30pm & 9:30pm
· April 3– Sunday: 5:30pm & 8:30pm
Box office hours:
The box office opens on-site on Tuesday, the week of the show.
Non-show days: 10am – 6pm
On show days: 10am – 10pm
