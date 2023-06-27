Children Bring The Classic Tale of Cinderella to Life in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, NORTH CAROLINA. This weekend at HanesBrands Theatre, mice will turn to horses, pumpkins will become carriages, and a young maiden will become a princess as young audiences enjoy the classic Rodgers and Hammerstein musical, “Cinderella”.
The show is part of Spring Theatre’s “Season of Empowerment”. A youth-inspired theatre founded in 2011, Spring Theatre exists to empower and challenge the community to experience the energy, emotion, and adventure that springs from extraordinary theatre. Spring Theatre helps established and aspiring theatre artists reach their full artistic potential through mentoring, main stage productions, theatre camps, workshops, and master classes.
“I am so excited to be playing the role of Cinderella”, says Tara Flury, a performer in the Triad who will be donning the tiara this weekend. “I have always admired Cinderella’s ability to dream and be optimistic through all of her hardships, and I can’t wait to pass on that spirit through this show!”
The production runs just about one hour without an intermission which is a great length to bring all ages to. The show also features the youngest cast Spring Theatre has ever had in a summer production. Erinn Dearth, the Executive Director of Spring Theatre hopes that this show inspires in many ways. “We hope that the younger kids that come to see the show are inspired to be kind like Cinderella”, she says. “We also hope that seeing kids their own age onstage will give them the inspiration to audition for shows and try new artistic endeavors”.
The show will be performed at the HanesBrands Theatre Friday, June 30th at 7pm, Saturday July 1st at 2pm and 7pm and Sunday, July 2nd at 2pm. Tickets are $15 and are on sale now. The link can be accessed on www.SpringTheatre.org. For additional media items, to set up interviews, or to be involved in any way with Spring Theatre, please email Erinn@SpringTheatre.org or call Spring Theatre at 336-528-5343.
