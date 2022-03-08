CHELCIE LYNN: THE TAMMY TOUR
THURSDAY, MAY 19, 7 PM AT THE CAROLINA THEATRE OF GREENSBORO
TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY, MARCH 11, AT 10 AM
Greensboro, NC – The Carolina Theatre of Greensboro is pleased to announce that Outback Presents is bringing comedian, actress, and internet personality Chelcie Lynn’s national headlining tour to the Betty and Ben Cone, Jr. Auditorium at the Carolina Theatre on Thursday, May 19. Tickets will go on sale to the public Friday, March 11, at 10am.
This show is for Adult Audiences Only – age limit of 18+ applies. Tickets are $59.50, $39.50, or $29.50, depending on location. A $5 processing fee, $1 promoter fee, and NC Sales tax will be added to each ticket.
ABOUT CHELCIE LYNN
Chelcie Lynn is a comedian, actress, and internet personality who was recently named one of Variety’s 2021 Top 10 Comics to Watch. She started building a fan base in 2014 when her sketches featuring her alter ego, Trailer Trash Tammy went viral. Her videos have since gained hundreds of millions of views across the internet and have launched her career on screen and in comedy touring. Chelcie recently shot a prank television series for a major streaming platform, which will air later this year. She can be seen in the Duplass Brothers feature film Tangerine as ‘Madame Jillian,’ and recently starred in the digital series Coach Von Pidgeon for Funny or Die.
For more information on Chelcie Lynn, visit www.eatmytrash.com.
ABOUT OUTBACK PRESENTS
Outback Presents is the leading independent, full-service promoter of live entertainment. From their home base in Nashville, TN, Outback Presents specializes in producing music and comedy shows, tours and festivals across North America and connecting their diverse roster of artists with their fans.
CHELCIE LYNN: THE TAMMY TOUR 2022
Sunday, April 17 Grand Junction, CO The Avalon Theatre
Thursday, April 28 Birmingham, AL Lyric Theatre
Friday, April 29 St. Louis, MO The Factory
Friday, May 13 Albany, NY The Egg Performing Arts Center
Wednesday, May 18 Charlottesville, VA The Paramount Theater
Thursday, May 19 Greensboro, NC Carolina Theatre
Friday, May 20 Columbia, SC The Senate
Saturday, May 21 Atlanta, GA Center Stage Theater
Friday, June 3 Royal Oak, MI Royal Oak Music Theatre
Thursday, June 9 Kansas City, MO Uptown Theater
Saturday, June 11 Des Moines, IA Hoyt Sherman Place
Wednesday, June 22 Lexington, KY Lexington Opera House
Friday, June 24 Memphis, TN Minglewood Hall
Saturday, June 25 New Orleans, LA Joy Theater
As the Carolina Theatre welcomes audiences back to Downtown Greensboro, here are the current health and safety guidelines in place to keep guests, performers, and staff as safe and comfortable as possible:
- · Masks are recommended.
- · Social distancing is encouraged, when possible.
- · Hand sanitation stations can be found throughout the theatre lobby, with regular cleaning of high-touch areas by theatre staff.
- · All theatre restrooms have been upgraded with touchless toilets, sinks, soap dispensers, and towel dispensers.
- · Paperless e-tickets are now in use for all events.
- · Please check specific event listings to verify individual show requirements.
The Carolina Theatre’s in-person Box Office is open Monday through Friday, from noon until 3PM.
Guests can also email ticketing questions to boxoffice@carolinatheatre.com
Carolina Theatre . 310 S. Greene Street . Greensboro, NC 27401 . CarolinaTheatre.com
