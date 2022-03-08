CHELCIE LYNN: THE TAMMY TOUR

THURSDAY, MAY 19, 7 PM AT THE CAROLINA THEATRE OF GREENSBORO

TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY, MARCH 11, AT 10 AM

 Greensboro, NC – The Carolina Theatre of Greensboro is pleased to announce that Outback Presents is bringing comedian, actress, and internet personality Chelcie Lynn’s national headlining tour to the Betty and Ben Cone, Jr. Auditorium at the Carolina Theatre on Thursday, May 19.  Tickets will go on sale to the public Friday, March 11, at 10am.

This show is for Adult Audiences Only – age limit of 18+ applies. Tickets are $59.50, $39.50, or $29.50, depending on location. A $5 processing fee, $1 promoter fee, and NC Sales tax will be added to each ticket.

ABOUT CHELCIE LYNN

Chelcie Lynn is a comedian, actress, and internet personality who was recently named one of Variety’s 2021 Top 10 Comics to Watch. She started building a fan base in 2014 when her sketches featuring her alter ego, Trailer Trash Tammy went viral. Her videos have since gained hundreds of millions of views across the internet and have launched her career on screen and in comedy touring. Chelcie recently shot a prank television series for a major streaming platform, which will air later this year. She can be seen in the Duplass Brothers feature film Tangerine as ‘Madame Jillian,’ and recently starred in the digital series Coach Von Pidgeon for Funny or Die.

For more information on Chelcie Lynn, visit www.eatmytrash.com.

ABOUT OUTBACK PRESENTS

Outback Presents is the leading independent, full-service promoter of live entertainment. From their home base in Nashville, TN, Outback Presents specializes in producing music and comedy shows, tours and festivals across North America and connecting their diverse roster of artists with their fans.

CHELCIE LYNN: THE TAMMY TOUR 2022 

Sunday, April 17                 Grand Junction, CO          The Avalon Theatre

Thursday, April 28            Birmingham, AL                  Lyric Theatre

Friday, April 29                  St. Louis, MO                        The Factory

Friday, May 13                    Albany, NY                              The Egg Performing Arts Center

Wednesday, May 18       Charlottesville, VA           The Paramount Theater

Thursday, May 19             Greensboro, NC                 Carolina Theatre

Friday, May 20                    Columbia, SC                        The Senate

Saturday, May 21              Atlanta, GA                            Center Stage Theater

Friday, June 3                      Royal Oak, MI                       Royal Oak Music Theatre

Thursday, June 9               Kansas City, MO                 Uptown Theater

Saturday, June 11             Des Moines, IA                                      Hoyt Sherman Place

Wednesday, June 22      Lexington, KY                        Lexington Opera House

Friday, June 24                                     Memphis, TN                        Minglewood Hall

Saturday, June 25             New Orleans, LA                Joy Theater

* * * * * * * * * * *

As the Carolina Theatre welcomes audiences back to Downtown Greensboro, here are the current health and safety guidelines in place to keep guests, performers, and staff as safe and comfortable as possible:

  • ·       Masks are recommended.
  • ·       Social distancing is encouraged, when possible.
  • ·       Hand sanitation stations can be found throughout the theatre lobby, with regular cleaning of high-touch areas by theatre staff.
  • ·       All theatre restrooms have been upgraded with touchless toilets, sinks, soap dispensers, and towel dispensers.
  • ·       Paperless e-tickets are now in use for all events.
  • ·       Please check specific event listings to verify individual show requirements.

 The Carolina Theatre’s in-person Box Office is open Monday through Friday, from noon until 3PM.

Guests can also email ticketing questions to boxoffice@carolinatheatre.com 

 Presenting Arts, Preserving History. The Carolina Theatre receives generous support from ArtsGreensboro.

Carolina Theatre  .  310 S. Greene Street  .  Greensboro, NC 27401  .  CarolinaTheatre.com

CAROLINA THEATRE AND THE CROWN AT THE CAROLINA “QUICK LIST”

                   March 13, 2pm                                  Doug Baker with Leah Kaufman ^                                  The Crown           

                   March 15, 7pm                 Classic Movie Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (1953) *                 Carolina Theatre

            March 15, 7:30pm                                      Cane Mill Road with Ivy Inez ^                                      The Crown

                   March 18, 7pm                                    Carly Burruss with Casey Noel ^                                    The Crown

               March 26 and 27                                   Greensboro Ballet’s Cinderella ~                                   Carolina Theatre

                   April 1, 7:30pm                             Beatles vs. Stones (La Jolla Booking) ~                             Carolina Theatre

                   April 2, 7:30pm   Brown Mountain Lightning Bugs with Couldn’t Be Happiers ^   The Crown

                          April 5, 7pm                          Classic Movie The African Queen (1951) *                         Carolina Theatr                 

                          April 9, 8pm                                   Gregory Amos with Rod McCoy ^                                   The Crown

                       April 15, 8pm                    A Purple Rain Experience, Inspired by Prince ~                   Carolina Theatre

                       April 19, 7pm                              Silent Movie The Kid Brother (1927) +                              Carolina Theatre

       April 22 and April 23                                                             Bus Stop ^                                                            The Crown

                           May 1, 7pm                                             ABBAFAB (T2 Presents) ~                                            Carolina Theatre

                           May 3, 7pm                        Classic Movie The Sound of Music (1965) *                        Carolina Theatre

                    May 8, 3:30pm                                               Always… Patsy Cline ~                                               Carolina Theatre

                 May 13, 7:30pm                                                       Dori Freeman ^                                                      The Crown           

                        May 19, 7pm             Chelcie Lynn: The Tammy Tour (Outback Presents) ~             Carolina Theatre

                        May 22, 3pm             15th Anniversary Celebration of St. Francis Springs ~             Carolina Theatre

                          June 9, 8pm                                JJ Grey & Mofro (Outback Presents)                               Carolina Theatre

                       June 28, 7pm                                    Classic Movie Stir Crazy (1980 *                                    Carolina Theatre

            July 11 - August 11                                               Summer Film Festival                                               Carolina Theatre

            July 13 - August 10                                                   Carolina Kids Club                                                   Carolina Theatre

September 17, 7:30pm                                                  1964: The Tribute ~                                                  Carolina Theatre

^ EVENT IN THE CROWN AT THE CAROLINA, LOCATED ON THE THIRD FLOOR OF THE THEATRE

* CAROLINA CLASSIC MOVIE SCREENINGS IN THE BETTY AND BEN CONE, JR. AUDITORIUM

+ SILENT SERIES AT THE CAROLINA MOVIE SCREENINGS WITH LIVE ORGAN ACCOMPANIMENT

~ RENTAL EVENT PRESENTED BY A PROMOTER OUTSIDE OF THE THEATRE

