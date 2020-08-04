Charm up 'Sugar Mountain'

Greensboro indie band, Charm, has released their latest EP, Sugar Mountain, out now via Acrobat Unstable.
Marking their second release from the Charlotte-based label, Sugar Mountain acts as a follow-up to 2019’s Super Style and was recorded and engineered by member Caleb Beuhner, who shares vocals, guitar, and basswork with pianist Bailey Alley, and drummer, Ethan Justice. Bassist Aaron Wise rounds out the quartet, who all met as students at Northern Guilford highschool.
For a band of suburban Gen Z friends from high school, distance comes from both college and COVID. “When we were in school and had more time to get together, we would come up with the ideas together,” Alley said of their songwriting process. “But lately, we’ve had to change the formula,” he added of how that process has shifted as they’ve grown up and apart. “The time apart has only made us work harder, though, so it all works out.”
Charm has tackled issues of quarantined separation through remote home recording sessions, with parts recorded individually and sent to Beuhner to mix. “It’s got a different feel,” Alley said of their latest endeavor, “and it shows if you listen to our other releases.”
Broad influences fuse in their latest venture, which reflects a preference for pop sensibilities and early 2000s indie rock over their origins as a more emoted pop-punk group. “We start with a base idea and build off of it,” Alley said of their songwriting process, which still seems to swirl around girls and getting by.
Sugar Mountain continues to hike in the lush direction they embarked on Super Style, plateauing in a place that all but abandons their pop-punk days, last heard on their Living Room EP. The 2018 release still carried notes of their pop-punk infancy, reflecting Alley, Beuhner and Justice’s pre-Charm group, Subject to Change.
On Sugar Mountain, the change is firmly set: they’ve gone from sounding like Pup or Modern Baseball to flowing in directions of a wafty blend between the softer sides of indie rockers Hippo Campus and Beach Bunny. For Alley, it’s a testament to the importance of staying fresh.
“We’re trying our best to keep new ideas flowing,” he said of maintaining momentum, a practice they’ve carried through steady EP releases and accompanying videos over their three-year run thus far.
In addition to in-house recording, Charm also makes their own videos, a process dating back to “Yellow Brick Road,” a single off their debut EP, Tastebuds from 2018. The song harkens their pop-punk origins with fresher faces and footage of Walmart antics, sprawling mansions of Summerfield suburbia, DIY shows, cityscapes, and guerilla recording sessions atop the Greene Street parking deck.
By contrast, Charm’s sound matured along with their production for “Cherry,” the single off Super Style, released in October. Both the track and accompanying video exhibits a more polished production, swirling a mix of infatuation and calm disregard. Surfy notes resonate in the song while the video shifts with panels of cool-girl tones and landline telephones. It’s a far cry in a hipper direction, as the tune signals a new wave of Greensboro bands for fans of Echo Courts still in town.
Sounds from “Cherry” echo in “Donnie,” Charm’s single off Sugar Mountain—it’s a smoother, more matured and textured direction, enveloping a broader pop sound with a muted country influence. “Being from North Carolina, we grew up on a lot of country music, and it feels good to be able to fuse it with our own style,” Justice said in the All Scene Eye. “‘Donnie’ was the first song we wrote that had this feeling, and it definitely propelled us into writing [Sugar Mountain],” he added.
For the “Donnie” video, Charm returned to their roots of Greensboro cityscape footage and parking deck views, this time blended with mountain scenes and wintered creek beds. “I got a Super 8 camera and recorded a bunch of random clips and put it together for the video,” Alley explained of the production, noting the lack of direction compared to their video work on “Cherry.”
The result gives a nostalgic gleam, befitting the fuzzed-out faraway feeling of the single. “Time keeps spinning, turn back the dial,” go the lyrics on the track. The video aids an air of nostalgia: wearing sweatshirts with the bare leaves of late-winter, unintentionally stylizing a sort of carefree that feels distant in the days of coronavirus.
While time keeps spinning and COVID keeps shows at bay, Charm hopes to keep the momentum rolling. There’s a full-length in the works. But for the time being, fans can climb Sugar Mountain, out now via Acrobat Unstable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.