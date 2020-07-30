The High Point Arts Council is pleased to announce that Molly McGinn and DaShawn Hickman will be playing folk music for the sixth Arts Splash summer concert of 2020!
Laurelyn Dossett had been scheduled to perform, but due to unforeseen circumstances, she cannot be with us this Sunday. Due to COVID-19, the concert will be live streamed from the Centennial Station Arts Center since the original venue is closed to the public at this time. The concert is free and you can see and hear it on Sunday, August 2, from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. via Facebook. Invite your friends and family to a watch party!
Molly McGinn is an award-winning musician and storyteller in Greensboro. Taking a journalistic approach to songwriting, she fuses the history and myths from the places she visits to sing your worries away. She’s joined by pedal steel guitar player DaShawn Hickman. The Mount Airy musician is a founding member of the Allen Boys, a sacred steel group that blends blues, gospel and rock.
For more information about the Arts Splash concert series, visit www.HighPointArts.org/events. For specific information about programs of the High Point Arts Council, contact Todd Dupree, Arts Programs Manager, at 336-889-2787 ext. 26 or programs@highpointarts.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.