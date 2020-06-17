Centroplex Records is pleased to announce the June 2020 release of Night Moves, a produced for streaming EP from trumpeter Douglas A. Jackson.
Night Moves…… the sounds of Hip Jazz and World Beats is a provocative and gorgeous journey through a landscape of music. The title track “Night Moves” blends together the sounds of the night and will make you want to move. “Dance of the Matador” is a musical portrait of the artistry and movements of a Bullfighter.
Douglas A. Jackson is an Associate Professor of Music at Elizabeth City State University in Elizabeth City, North Carolina and a North Carolina Humanities Council Road Scholar. Night Moves was written and produced by Douglas A. Jackson for DJ 27 Productions. Matt Bragg and David E. Jackson, were the Executive Producers for Centroplex Records.
Douglas A. Jackson - Night Moves streaming now on Apple Music, Spotify and YouTube. Purchase the EP directly from https://centroplexrecords.com.
For more information contact: info@centroplexrecords.com or dajackson4765@gmail.com
