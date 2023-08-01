MOCKSVILLE HAS THE BEST IN BLUEGRASS!
And here’s where to get your tickets….
11th ANNUAL CAROLINA BIBLE CAMP BLUEGRASS FESTIVAL TICKETS
AVAILABLE ONLINE AND AT SELECT LOCATIONS
MOCKSVILLE, NC – Tickets for the 11th Annual Carolina Bible Camp Bluegrass Festival 2023 are available now at www.cbcbluegrass.com. Ticket prices are $20.00 in advance and $25.00 at the gate; children under 12 are admitted free with a paying adult.
Wristbands may also be purchased at the following live locations:
Brewer & Brewer Attorneys at Law, 204 East Main Street, Wilkesboro, NC 28697. Open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Please call (336) 667-1441 for more information.
CounterPoint Music, 50 Court Square, Mocksville, NC 27028.Monday -Friday, 2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. and other times by appointment. Please call Kip and Vicki Berkeley at (336) 751-9390 for more information.
Davie County Chamber of Commerce, 135 South Salisbury Street, Mocksville, NC 27028. Please call (336) 751-3304 for hours and information.
Partners Real Estate, 854 Valley Road, Suite 100 Mocksville, NC 27028. Receptionist available Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Please call (336) 940-8649 for more information.
The musical line-up includes The Grascals, the Becky Buller Band, Williamson Branch, His & Hers, and Colin Cutler. The festival, the 2019 and 2021 winner of the statewide Carolina’s Finest “Best Festival” award, will also offer numerous free activities for young guests.
Carolina Bible Camp’s scenic 68-acre property featuring rustic cabins and the unique “Front Porch Stage” serve as the backdrop for the event.
Schedule:
10:45 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. – Opening Ceremony; national anthem by The Brown Sisters
11:00 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. – Colin Cutler
12 noon – 1:00 p.m. – His & Hers
1:15 p.m. – 2:15 p.m. – Williamson Branch
2:30 p.m. – 3:45 p.m. – Becky Buller Band
4:00 p.m. – 5:15 p.m. – The Grascals
5:25 p.m. – Parade of Kids – 2024 Festival Lineup Announcement
5:30 p.m. – Will the Circle Be Unbroken? Jam led by The Grascals
The Mocksville, NC festival gates open at 10:00 a.m. Parking is free. Handicapped parking and assistance is available for guests with special needs. Children under 12 are admitted free. Lunch is served on the grounds for an additional charge. No alcohol, no coolers, no pets, please. Bring your own chair. The festival will be held rain or shine. Professional grade tents will keep guests comfortable.
Carolina Bible Camp Bluegrass Festival 2023 will feature a classic car exhibit (weather permitting) and unique vendors. An online and silent auction will offer a variety of high-quality items and experiences. Musicians (including the very young!) will want to bring their instruments to take advantage of the free Pickers’ Place jam tent. Free events for kids include Music with Miss Laura, Nature Walk with Miss Charity, Ga-Ga Ball demonstration with Mr. Andy, and the annual Parade of Kids to announce next year’s festival line-up. A special “When I Grow Up” segment at the AGAPE of NC Kids’ Activities tent will feature a meet and greet with various workforce people, including NC Highway Patrol Trooper Brady White and his patrol car.
Carolina Bible Camp Bluegrass Festival 2023 is sponsored in part by Brewer & Brewer Attorneys at Law, Carolina Hearing Doctors, Peak Eye Care and PQA Healthcare. Broadcast partner is WAME radio, Statesville. The festival is made possible in part by generous grants from Davie County Chamber of Commerce and Tourism and Mocksville Tourism.
Carolina Bible Camp is located at 1988 Jericho Church Road in Mocksville, NC, 27028. For more information, please contact CBC Bluegrass Festival Executive Director Lisa Brewer at (336) 262-6325 or spchwoman@aol.com.
