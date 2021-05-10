Greensboro, NC – Innovative contemporary classical music ensemble Catchfire Collective will present their first live show since September at Bull City Ciderworks in Greensboro on May 23. Their program, “Kaleidoscope,” is a celebration of colorful orchestration and features the world premiere of Maria Lihuen Sirvent’s Attention Span. Also on the program are Holly Harrison’s Lobster Tales & Turtle Soup, Gabriella Smith’s Number Nine, StefConner’s Face Painting, and Greensboro-based composer Robin McLaughlin’s Falling Up.
“Kaleidoscope” is an evening of dazzling technicolor, offering an ever-shifting variety of patterns, shapes. We plunge into the boundless possibilities of orchestration, whether it be the bright whimsy of Robin McLaughlin’s Falling Up, the shifting shades of Gabriella Smith’s Number Nine, or the hard funk of Holly Harrison’s Lobster Tales & Turtle Soup. Catchfire also presents the world premiere of “Attention Span” by Argentinian composer Maria Lihuen Sirvent. Attendance is free; masking and social distancing will be required of attendees.
Catchfire Collective presents innovative, powerful, and inspiring performances that reignite the chamber music experience. Based in Greensboro, North Carolina, Catchfire’s programming has been praised as “magical” and featuring “relentless pulse, contrasting textures, and beautiful individual playing.” In 2019, Catchfire was the featured ensemble at the 2nd Annual Darkwater Women in Music Festival. Catchfire has also been featured as a guest artist at Virginia Tech, Towson University, Tennessee Technological University, and Grand Valley State University. For more information and to learn about their upcoming 21-22 season, please visit catchfirecollective.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.