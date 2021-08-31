Hope Chapel in Greensboro Sept. 9 and First Christian Church in Winston-Salem Sept.10.
Greensboro, NC - Innovative chamber music ensemble Catchfire Collective opens its third season of imaginative and impactful performances with “Hop//Skip//Jump” at Hope Chapel in Greensboro Sept. 9 and First Christian Church in Winston-Salem Sept.10.
This program is an auditory exploration of different musical worlds and landscapes, from busy city traffic to an episode of Antiques Roadshow, with the ensemble moving around the space as the program progresses. The program also features world premieres by two of Catchfire's members: Manifold Destinies by percussionist Isaac Pyatt and Dark Jewel Tones by cellist Peter Swanson.
Also on the program are Patter by Robert Honstein; Roadshow for Otto by Carl Schimmel; Shimmering Dust by Erin Rogers; Bus Music by Arie Van de Venn; and Listening Through an Open Door by Nicholas Hall. The 60-minute performance will proceed from start to finish without pause. The audience will be able to experience guided improvisational music from all parts of the venue, making for a unique and more interactive chamber music experience.
Pay-what-you-can tickets can be reserved at catchfirecollective.com/september2021 or purchased at the door, with a suggested price of $10 for individuals and $25 for families. Masks and social distancing will be required for all attendees regardless of vaccination status. Hope Chapel is located at 908 N Josephine Boyd Street, Greensboro, NC 27408. First Christian Church is located at 2320 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem NC 27104.
Catchfire Collective presents innovative, powerful, and inspiring performances that reignite the chamber music experience. Based in Greensboro, Catchfire’s programming has been praised as “magical,” featuring “relentless pulse, contrasting textures, and beautiful individual playing.” This season, Catchfire Collective will be in residence at the Stephen D. Hyers Theater in the Greensboro Cultural Center to present their May program “i am a shadow...the true self.” In 2019, Catchfire was the featured ensemble at the 2nd Annual Darkwater Women in Music Festival. Catchfire has also been featured as a guest artist at Virginia Tech, Towson University, Tennessee Technological University, and Grand Valley State University. For more information and to learn about their upcoming 21-22 season, please visit catchfirecollective.com.
