Triad singer-songwriter Casey Noel's debut EP "Not Just Pretty Words" will be released June 12.
There wikll be 6 songs included and it will be on all streaming platforms. Ptioduced by Doug Williams with Electric
"I am very excited to see this release," Noel said. "My favorite tracks are 'Pretty Words' and 'Marsh Girl.'
Casey Noel – Biography
Casey Noel’s timeless, captivating music will remind you of the many ways songs can enrich a life. A skilled singer-songwriter crystallizes the grace of a moment, honors and beautifies sadness, gives wings to something tender, something fun – something longing for flight. Casey’s work, gathered for the first time on her Americana-tinged debut release Not Just Pretty Words, does all of the above and more.
24-year-old Casey has been on an artist’s path most of her life, though this hasn’t always been apparent. The initial spark was an act of generosity from someone who recognized promise in a very young Casey: her Costa Rican grandfather, who gifted his 5-year-old granddaughter with a Spanish guitar. Although lessons in classical technique followed, honing Casey’s finger picking skills for what was to come, the budding guitarist’s primary passion from age 8 to 17 was actually competitive ballroom dancing. However, Casey finally came to terms with the fact that NC was not the ideal environment for a truly successful career in ballroom dance and turned her sights back to guitar and eventually singing.
Fast forward to 2017 which would prove a crucial turning point, at legendary singer-songwriter-guitarist Richard Thompson’s esteemed Frets and Refrains songwriting camp near Woodstock, NY. Casey won a scholarship to the four-day, all-ages camp, which featured teachers Thompson, his son, Teddy, and folk icons Patty Griffin and Happy Traum. Teddy Thompson, known for unvarnished criticism of attendees’ work, would be the pivotal figure this time.
“I needed to hear from an unbiased person in the industry what they thought of my songs,” Casey says. “So a couple other campers and I played for Teddy.” Upon hearing Casey’s rollicking but wise “Pretty Words,” he said, “That’s a hit. I wouldn’t change anything.”
Richard Thompson himself gave Casey one-on-one advice. “I learned songwriting skills from him that I use to this day,” she says. “How to keep your brain active, what to do if you get stuck, how to make songs uniquely yours.”
By 2019, Casey says, “I knew I had the songs in me” for a release. She was ready. Enter engineer-producer Doug Williams. His homey studio vibe, laidback approach, and excellent ears were exactly what Casey needed to flesh out the songs that would become Not Just Pretty Words. Together, the duo created a sonic environment that veers seamlessly from uptempo country (“Pretty Words,” “The Hang Up”), to timeless, swampy folk (the Where the Crawdads Sing-inspired story-song “Marsh Girl”), to rockin’ country pop (“You and Me,” “Prove Me Wrong”) and prophetic, stripped-down balladry (“Seasons”). With Casey’s voice and acoustic guitar as focal points, the arrangements percolate with a driving rhythm section, lush harmonies, mandolin and fiddle, and unusual touches like spookily atmospheric bowed bass. Many colors, multiple soundscapes, but one intention: to touch listeners where they live, in their hearts.
With Not Just Pretty Words, Casey has definitely achieved that benchmark, and then some. Helped along by the generosity and faith of true believers, her artistry is now itself a generous act, offering listeners opportunities to connect to depths they may not even know are there, until Casey Noel, singer-songwriter, leads the way.
