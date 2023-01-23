Show Additions at the Carolina Theatre and in The Crown:
Randall Bramblett on March 3 and Cory Asbury on March 28
Greensboro, NC – The Carolina Theatre of Greensboro is pleased to announce Randall Bramblett in The Crown at the Carolina on Friday, March 3, and Cory Asbury in the Betty & Ben Cone, Jr. Auditorium on Tuesday, March 28.
RANDALL BRAMBLETT Friday, March 3, 7:30pm
Tickets on sale now
The Crown at the Carolina
The Fiddle & Bow Society and The ‘Boro Sessions are pleased to present Randall Bramlett with Nick Johnson live in The Crown at the Carolina.
Randall Bramblett is a perfect example of the exceptional quality of musicians born and raised in the South. Born in Jesup, Georgia and living in Athens, Georgia, he’s been on big stages since the 1970s and is still going strong. He landed on the speed dial of some of the greatest names in rock history, including Steve Winwood, Traffic (16 years), Levon Helm, Warren Haynes, Delbert McClinton. He’s certainly still well sought after – recently he’s been found playing with Steve Winwood at The Fox Theater, Atlanta, Widespread Panic at Lockn’, The Allman Brothers at the Beacon Theater, on tour with Bonnie Raitt, and the Warren Haynes Xmas Jam.
Tickets are $25 in advance, or $30 at the door. A $3 processing fee will be added to each ticket.
* * * * * * * * * * *
CORY ASBURY Tuesday, March 28, 7:00pm
Tickets on sale Friday, January 27, at 10AM
The Betty & Ben Cone, Jr. Auditorium
Like so many before him, singer and songwriter Cory Asbury began singing in church, eventually becoming a fulltime performer by the time he turned 21. His 2009 independent release, Let Me See Your Eyes, officially launched his recording career, leading to a contract with Be the Music Collective in 2015. That alliance produced Asbury’s seminal album Reckless Love, a 2018 project that landed on the top of the Billboard Christian Albums chart, leading Asbury to two Dove Awards and a 2019 Grammy nomination. The title track spent 18 weeks at no. 1, earning Asbury Billboard, ASCAP, and BMI Christian Song of the Year honors. Currently, the title track has been certified Double Platinum with over 2.8 million equivalent units. Later in 2019, Asbury released his follow up LP, To Love A Fool, featuring the single The Father’s House, which has now been certified Gold with more than 676,000 equivalent units.
Tickets are $64.95, $49.95, $39.95, $29.95, or $19.95, depending on location. Ticket Commissions: A $5 processing fee, and sales tax will be added to each ticket.
