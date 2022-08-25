CAROLINA THEATRE PRESENTS THE WAILIN’ JENNYS
THURS., APRIL 20, 2023, AT 8:00PM
Greensboro, NC – The Carolina Theatre of Greensboro announces The Wailin’ Jennys in concert Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 8PM in the Betty & Ben Cone, Jr. Auditorium. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, August 26, at noon. Show details, additional shows in The Crown at the Carolina, and theatre schedule are below.
* * * * * * * * * * * * * * *
THE WAILIN’ JENNYS
Thursday, April 20, 2023, 8:00pm
Tickets on sale Friday, August 26, at noon
The Betty & Ben Cone, Jr. Auditorium
The Wailin’ Jennys are Nicky Mehta, Ruth Moody, and Heather Masse: Three distinct voices that together make an achingly perfect vocal sound. Starting as a happy accident of solo singer/songwriters getting together for a one-time-only performance at a tiny guitar shop in Winnipeg, Manitoba, The Wailin’ Jennys have grown over the years into one of today’s most beloved international folk acts. Founding members Moody and Mehta along with New York-based Masse continue to create some of the most exciting music on the folk-roots scene, stepping up their musical game with each critically lauded recording and thrilling audiences with their renowned live performances. Although known primarily as an acoustic outfit, The Wailin’ Jennys have a diverse musical background that has shaped their musical sensibilities.
Soprano Ruth Moody (vocals, guitar, accordion, banjo, bodhrán) is a classically trained vocalist and pianist with a burgeoning solo career. She made a splash in 2010 with the Juno-nominated The Garden which was followed up with 2013’s gorgeous These Wilder Things. She’s an accomplished, versatile singer of traditional and Celtic music and as the former lead singer of Juno-nominated roots band Scruj MacDuhk.
Mezzo Nicky Mehta (vocals, guitar, harmonica, drums, ukulele), a classically trained dancer raised on ’70s AM radio and heavily influenced by alternative pop, was nominated for a Canadian Indie Music Award for her striking debut solo album, 2002’s Weather Vane. In July 2009 she became the proud mother to twin boys, Beck and Finn.
Alto Heather Masse (vocals, upright bass) is a Jazz Voice graduate of the New England Conservatory of Music, who has performed in Mark O’Connor’s Hot Swing, Darol Anger’s Republic of Strings and is a regular guest on A Prairie Home Companion. She has also toured with her own band, supporting her 2009 Red House release Bird Song. Her latest, 2013’s Lock My Heart, is an inspired album of jazz standards and originals with legendary pianist Dick Hyman.
With their varying backgrounds, each of the Jennys is unique in their individual expression. Together they forge a unified folk-pop sound — all delivered with the irresistible vocal power of three.
Tickets are $65, $50, $40, $35, or $30 depending on location. A $5 processing fee and sales tax will be added to each ticket.
* * * * * * * * * * *
DAY & DREAM
Saturday, September 24, 8:00pm
WITH GENTLE JUNIOR
The Crown at the Carolina
ABOUT DAY & DREAM
Self-described star gazers and forest dwellers, Day & Dream create music that sounds like your favorite warm fuzzy blanket. Long time artists, musicians, and singer-songwriters, Peter Frizzante and Abby Amaya, initially met in NYC, but didn't start their indie-rock dreampop shoegaze band until they moved to Asheville, NC. Abby’s roots are in California ‘60s coastal pop, while Peter’s are post-punk, indie-rock. Working together, the now husband-wife team showcase their admiration for sun-soaked sonic landscapes, lo-fi lounge, neo-psychedelia, jangly guitars, jazz tones, and melodic pop structures. Reverb soaked and layered with soft whispery vocals, the result is an energetic and memorable reverie. Peter the morning person and Abby the night owl, their band name is a nod to their opposite sleep schedules.
The pair is often writing music or lyrics at home in between work and daily chores, finding inspiration in the human condition and the pain and joy of life.
ABOUT GENTLE JUNIOR
Gentle Junior is a four-piece indie alt-rock band from Greensboro, NC. They explore introspective themes with arrangements ranging from light and playful to dark and brooding.
Tickets are $12 in advance, or $15 at the door. A $3 processing fee and tax will be added to each ticket. This event is a standing room only show.
* * * * * * * * * * *
CHRIS MEADOWS AND THE DARK KNIGHTS
Saturday, October 1, 7:00pm
WITH HOUSEWIFE, FRESCO FROM34 & NOBODYK
The Crown at the Carolina
ABOUT CHRIS MEADOWS AND THE DARK KNIGHTS
Chris Meadows is a rapper, singer, and producer out of from Charlotte who brings a dark-electric, ambient sound that is the true definition of genre-bending. When playing live shows, he is accompanied by his band The Dark Knights: RollTheDiceShaad (drummer), Young Stevie Wonder (keys), Rick (guitar), Ola (Bass) and Dj Runna (DJ), who also all do production of songs.
ABOUT FRESCO FROM34
Fresco From34, is an artist straight out of Winston-Salem who has been making music for over a decade. He knows how to put on a show; you’re bound to hear something that catches your ear when he’s on stage, bringing life to every performance.
ABOUT HOUSEWIFE
Housewife is made up of four talented artists: Sewrayy (lead singer) Lazuli (Bassist/Singer), Gabi (guitarist), and Joseph (drummer). A mix of neo-soul, pop, punk, and R&B, get ready to jam with Housewife.
Additional support from NOBODYK.
Tickets are $7 in advance, or $15 at the door. A $3 processing fee and tax will be added to each ticket. This event is a standing room only show. (Limited seating available.)
* * * * * * * * * * *
UNCG JAZZ ENSEMBLE II
Thursday, November 10, 7:30pm
MINGUS, MINGUS, MINGUS, MINGUS, MINGUS
The Crown at the Carolina
The Miles Davis Jazz Studies Program at UNCG concludes their semester-long retrospective of the music of Charles Mingus with this explosive big band concert by Jazz Ensemble II, directed by Chad Eby.
Tickets are $12 in advance, or $9 for students, seniors, and military. A $3 processing fee and tax will be added to each ticket.
* * * * * * * * * *
ABOUT THE CROWN AT THE CAROLINA
The Crown at the Carolina, located on the third floor of the historic Carolina Theatre, started its life as the 1927 vaudeville theatre’s original sign shop, churning out iconic posters and ads for early touring shows and movies. After spending the decades that followed as a storage area, the space underwent its first phase of renovation to open to the public as The Crown in September 2013.
Utilizing the quiet programming months of the pandemic, The Crown underwent a second wave of renovation in 2021, reopening with improved technology and relocated sound booth, expanded bar area, renovated restrooms, and new lounge and dressing rooms for performers. Now a high-tech, flexible performance space, The Crown is celebrated for its delicate acoustics, inviting ambiance, intimate setting, as well as its accessibility to the Triad’s performing arts community. Warm, exposed brick walls, high ceilings, and huge lead-paned windows (original to the building) bring the room its natural, historic, up-cycled “cool” factor.
* * * * * * * * * *
As the Carolina Theatre welcomes audiences back to Downtown Greensboro, here are the current health and safety guidelines in place to keep guests, performers, and staff as safe and comfortable as possible:
- · Masks are recommended and social distancing is encouraged, when possible.
- · Hand sanitation stations can be found throughout the theatre lobby, with regular cleaning of high-touch areas by theatre staff.
- · All theatre restrooms have been upgraded with touchless toilets, sinks, soap dispensers, and towel dispensers.
- · Paperless e-tickets are now in use for all events.
- · Please check specific event listings to verify individual show requirements
The Carolina Theatre’s in-person Box Office is open Monday through Friday, from noon until 3PM.
Guests can also email ticketing questions to boxoffice@carolinatheatre.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.