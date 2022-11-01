CAROLINA THEATRE PRESENTS THE MAVERICKS
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 18, 2023, AT 8:00PM
Greensboro, NC – The Carolina Theatre of Greensboro announces The Mavericks in concert Saturday, February 18, 2023, at 8PM in the Betty & Ben Cone, Jr. Auditorium. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, November 4, at 10AM. Show details, additional show updates, and theatre schedule are below.
THE MAVERICKS
Saturday, February 18, 2023, 8:00pm
Tickets on sale Friday, November 1, at 10AM
The Betty & Ben Cone, Jr. Auditorium
The Mavericks, the eclectic rock and country group known for crisscrossing musical boundaries with abandon, have gone through three distinct phases since it was founded in Miami in 1989: an initial period of heady success marked by big hits and critical acclaim in the ‘90s; a long hiatus starting 2003 when the musicians each went their own way; finally, a triumphant reunion in 2012 which held long enough for them to recently celebrate the band’s 30th anniversary.
Now, The Mavericks have ushered in the fourth phase of their evolution with the #1 Billboard debut of their first-ever, all Spanish album, En Español, released on the band’s own Mono Mundo label. Although all 12 tracks are in Spanish, as the title suggests, the collection represents a diversity of musical styles and cultural traditions, from tender boleros to brassy mariachi to reimagined Afro-Cuban classics. Seven of the tunes are familiar gems drawn from the vast Latin American songbook, while five are originals written or co-written by Malo.
Like the band’s entire body of music, this one album cannot be boxed into a single category. The songs are as diverse as Latin America itself, and as cohesive as the ideal of the American melting pot. To season this rich musical paella, The Mavericks add their signature country/rock/Tex-Mex flavors and a refreshing spontaneity to the mix. En Español flips the band’s usual fusion formula, which adds a striking assortment of genres – salsa, ska, norteño, mariachi, and much more – to its sturdy rock/country base. Now, the foundation is solidly Latin with streaks of irreverent rock and twangy guitars running through it, all branded with the unmistakable Mavericks style.
Tickets are $75, $65, $55, or $45, depending on seat location. A $5 processing fee and NC sales tax will be added to each ticket.
