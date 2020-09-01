COMMAND PERFORMANCE BENEFIT GALA WITH WYNONNA & THE BIG NOISE RESCHEDULED TO THURS., APRIL 22, 2021
Greensboro, NC – In light of COVID-19 health concerns and protocol, the Carolina Theatre is rescheduling the 9th Annual Command Performance Benefit Gala with Wynonna & The Big Noise to Thursday, April 22, 2021. Originally scheduled for April of 2020, the Gala was previously moved to October 2020.
Tickets purchased for the fundraising event will be honored for the rescheduled date. In the event that guests are unable to attend the new date, original ticket buyers who purchased directly from the theatre may have their purchase fully or partially refunded. Ticket holders may also opt to donate their refund to the nonprofit Carolina Theatre to offset the major financial losses incurred as a result of the emergency closure due to COVID-19.
Due to COVID-19 measures and precautions, the Carolina Theatre Box Office is currently closed. Please email any ticketing questions to boxoffice@carolinatheatre.com. The Box Office will respond as possible. Tickets may still be purchased online at www.carolinatheatre.com.
Gala information and concert details are below.
The Carolina Theatre of Greensboro will present
9th Annual Command Performance Benefit Gala
Thursday, April 22, 2021,
featuring Wynonna & the Big Noise.
Theatre guests will have the option of purchasing show tickets to the Wynonna & the Big Noise concert at 8:00pm, or to the pre-concert cocktail party and gourmet dinner starting at 5:30pm. Proceeds from Command Performance will provide additional operating funds for the 92-year-old Carolina Theatre, Downtown Greensboro’s original performing arts center.
ABOUT WYNONNA & THE BIG NOISE
Respected by the millions of fans who are drawn to her music and undeniable talent, Wynonna’s rich and commanding voice has sold over 30 million albums worldwide spanning her remarkable 35-year career. As one half of the legendary mother/daughter duo The Judds, Wynonna was once dubbed by Rolling Stone as “the greatest female country singer since Patsy Cline.” This iconic performer has received over 60 industry awards, with countless charting singles, including 20 No. 1 hits such as Mama He’s Crazy, Why Not Me, and Grandpa, (Tell Me ‘Bout the Good Ole Days).
Wynonna and her band The Big Noise, led by her husband/drummer/producer, Cactus Moser, released their debut full-length album in February 2016 via Curb Records to critical acclaim. Wynonna has described the new sound as “vintage yet modern” and a “return to the well.” It’s a rootsy work encompassing country, Americana, blues, soul and rock. The album features special guests Derek Trucks, Jason Isbell, Susan Tedeschi, and Timothy B. Schmit. NPR’s Ann Powers noted that, “With her tight band behind her after touring together for several years, she just sounds like she’s home…You can just feel the grin on her face.”
Past Carolina Theatre Command Performance artists include Roberta Flack, KC and the Sunshine Band, The Pointer Sisters, Paula Poundstone, Boz Scaggs, Ben Folds, Gladys Knight, and Three Dog Night.
Tickets for the April 22, 2021 Command Performance Benefit Gala are on sale now.
- Gala Dinner and Concert – $250 – Cocktails in the Carolina Theatre’s elegant lobby followed by a gourmet dinner in the Renaissance Room overlooking the theatre’s lobby or in The Crown in the Carolina on the third floor, with premium seats at the benefit concert
- Premium Orchestra Pit Seating – $100 – Exclusive seating in the Carolina Theatre’s orchestra pit for the WYNONNA & THE BIG NOISE performance
- Concert-Only Tickets – $65, $50, $40, or $30, depending on location
Please note: A $3 Theatre Facility Fee and NC sales tax will be added to show-only tickets. (Gala tickets include taxes and fees.) Tickets may be purchased online at CarolinaTheatre.com.
Sponsorships are available at multiple levels. For more information, contact Brenda Studt at brenda@carolinatheatre.com or at 336.333.2600 ext 9.
Presenting Arts, Preserving History. The Carolina Theatre receives generous support from ArtsGreensboro.
