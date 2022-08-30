Carolina Classic Announces Grandstand Entertainment
Headliners include C+C Music Factory, Rob Base, Niko Moon and Rend Collective
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AUGUST 30, 2022)—The Carolina Classic Fair—North Carolina’s second-largest agricultural fair—will feature a number of leading entertainers representing a variety of music genres on the grandstand during the upcoming fair. The Carolina Classic Fair takes place in Winston-Salem September 30 through October 9.
In addition to the headliners at Carolina Classic Fair, other grandstand entertainment will include popular returning shows such as the Demolition Derby (September 30 and October 6), Double Figure 8 Racing (October 1 and 7), 5L Rodeo (October 2 and 9), and the Old Time Tractor Pull (October 8).
On Mon., Oct. 3, C+C Music Factory and Rob Base will be featured on the grandstand. C+C Music Factory formed in 1989 and is best known for its five hit singles: “Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now),” “Here We Go (Let's Rock & Roll),” “Things That Make You Go Hmmm...,” “Just a Touch of Love,” and “Keep It Comin.” Original member Freedom Williams continues the legacy of C+C Music Factory. C+C Music Factory have earned a total of 35 music industry awards worldwide, including five Billboard Music Awards, five American Music Awards, and two MTV Video Music Awards. In December 2016, Billboard magazine ranked them as the 44th most successful dance artist of all time. Performing alongside C+C Music Factory will be Rob Base, who is best known for his 1988 top-40 hit “It Takes Two.”
On Tues., Oct. 4, the Carolina Classic Fair will welcome Niko Moon, Restless Road and Frank Ray on the grandstand. Moon is widely known as an adventurous artist, writer and musician with an enduring optimism and a flair for challenging boundaries. That attitude is apparent in the EP “Coastin’,” a judiciously layered synthesis of his Georgia roots, pairing Atlanta-bred hip-hop and rural-fed traditional country, two genres that were considered incompatible not that long ago.
Dubbed “one of the most intriguing and exciting acts of the year,” Restless Road is made up of Zach Beeken, Colton Pack and Garrett Nichols. Their self-titled debut EP “Restless Road” arrived to widespread critical acclaim, catapulting the country music trio into a new level of stardom. Restless Road is playing to sold-out crowds across America and is known for a “one-of-a-kind sound” that is a mix of modern and traditional country sounds. Restless Road recently released new music including the hit single “Bar Friends” and has amassed a following of more than two million TikTok followers.
As a young person, Gomez began listening to not only country music but also ranchera music. Of Hispanic descent, Gomez thought that he would "stand out" as a country musician, citing other Hispanic artists such as Freddy Fender as inspiration on this front. After having success with performances on weekends and gaining regional commercial success with songs on the Texas country charts, he released an EP titled “Different Kind of Country” in 2018. In 2021, Gomez signed with BBR Music Group and released his debut single “Streetlights.” The song features Ray singing in both English and Spanish. Later in 2021, he issued another single, “Country'd Look Good on You,” which was followed in January 2022 by his first performance on the Grand Ole Opry.
Rend Collective with Christian Paul will be featured on the Carolina Classic Fair’s grandstand on Wednesday, October 5. Amidst so much heaviness consuming events of today’s world, Rend Collective shares good news as a response to brokenness. The Ireland hailing Rend Collective harkens back to their roots with a unique sound originally birthed out of Bangor, Ireland. The band’s sixth studio album “Good News,” embraced the moniker “Purveyors of Good News.” Rend Collective is widely known for its authenticity, and simple old-fashioned Gospel.
Grandstand Entertainment at a Glance:
- Friday, September 30 – Demolition Derby
- Saturday, October 1 – Double Figure 8 Racing
- Sunday, October 2 – 5L Rodeo
- Monday, October 3 – C+C Music Factory and Rob Base
- Tuesday, October 4 – Niko Moon, Restless Road and Frank Ray
- Wednesday, October 5 – Rend Collective with Christian Paul
- Thursday, October 6 – Demolition Derby
- Friday, October 7 – Double Figure 8 Racing
- Saturday, October 8 – OTTPA – Old Time Tractor Pull
- Sunday, October 9 – 5L Rodeo
Discounted admission tickets and Strates Ride vouchers to the Carolina Classic Fair are now available through Ticketmaster, the Fair’s website at CarolinaClassicFair.com, the Fairgrounds’ Box Office located in the Annex (414 Deacon Blvd, 27105, Monday–Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and at the new Hanes Mall Store location beginning in late August. The Carolina Classic Fairground Box Office will offer extended hours the week of September 26 (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.) leading up to the Fair opening day. All online advance ticket sales will end at midnight Sept. 29.
Online sales will be promoted via the Fair’s social media links on Facebook, TikTok, Twitter @CClassicFair and Instagram. Advance Tickets can be purchased with no convenience charges at the Fairgrounds Box Office.
About the Carolina Classic Fair
Celebrating its 140th year in 2022, the Carolina Classic Fair is owned and operated by the City of Winston-Salem after being donated to the City by the Winston-Salem Foundation in 1969. The 10-day annual Fair features nationally renowned musical entertainment, delicious food, and beverages, exhibits for livestock, poultry, fine arts and crafts, a world-class carnival with numerous rides and games, and many more activities. The Carolina Classic Fair at the time of opening day will follow all state and local health and safety protocols. For more information on the Carolina Classic Fair, please visit CarolinaClassicFair.com.
