Carolina Chainsaw Massacre Festival Rips through the Triad

Part horror convention, part metal fest, the Carolina Chainsaw Massacre Fest rips through the Triad, over two days and two cities; starting June 3 in Winston-Salem, followed by the main event in Greensboro on June 4.
“The saw is family,” as organizers (or any fans of the Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise) can attest. The first incarnation of the Carolina Chainsaw Massacre is very much a family affair: bringing major metal acts and special guests from the horror world to the Triad, along with highlighting local shredders and filmmakers in-kind.
The festival itself, a product of married couple Yoyo and John McEntee, will serve as a sort of anniversary party — a sequel to their mini-fest wedding down in Bastrop, TX (at the Gas Station seen in the original Texas Chainsaw Massacre), which was officiated by Bill Johnson (aka Leatherface from TCM2) and attended by Allen Danzinger (Jerry from the first TCM). The reception featured performances from Ascended Dead, False Prophet, Morbosidad and Flesh Hoarder.
“It was a dream come true for metalheads and horror fanatics like us,” said Yoyo. “Metal and horror both play a significant part in our lives and relationship,” she explained, noting the genre’s impact on her choice to study film in college, and referencing John’s storied career as founder of Ibex Moon Records and frontman for the American death metal stalwart, Incantation.
“We wanted to do something that we know we’ll love and enjoy as fans,” she continued, expressing their initial intentions to host CCM where their relationship began: a metal show at the Blind Tiger. But the response demanded more, so the Saturday main show moved to Arizona Pete’s in Greensboro, with an added Friday event at Break Time Billiards in Winston-Salem. “We figured that since we are doing a ‘Carolina’ fest, we might as well try to get more NC locations involved,” she said.
The Friday round rolls like a more traditional festival concert: Deceased, Perdition Temple, Final Punishment, Raw Hex, and Paezor fill the bill, with Incantation closing the night — followed by a metal jam to, as John McEntee noted, “keep the party going after the main show.
Celebrity guest, John Dugan (Grandpa from the original TCM) will appear at both events. “He’s been great to work with,” McEntee said. “And of course, we’re honored to have him.”
On Saturday, the horror convention, metal-show rips through Arizona Pete’s, starting at noon; and celebrating the merge of two distinct — yet friendly — mediums. “Metal and horror have intertwined and influenced each other over the years,” Yoyo noted, “and the two scenes often overlap big time, but it wasn’t until our wedding we realized how close they really are.”
Gene Palubicki (from Perdition Temples) will shift from the stage to the guest-seat, for his acting appearances in American Guinea Pig: The Song of Solomon, and various Unearthed Films.
Marc Price and Ari Lehman will join Palubicki in pulling double duty. Price (aka Skippy from Family Ties and Eddie in the 1986 horror-metal flick Trick or Treat) is a scheduled special guest in addition to showcasing his comedy routine. Lehman (Jason Vorhees in the original Friday the 13th) will perform with his aptly named punk outfit, “First Jason.” Fans of the franchise can also meet Daryl Hammer from Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan.
Special guests shine along with North Carolina filmmakers Bobby Canipe Jr (Shark Exorcist 2, Intinction, and Mom n’ Pop) and Michael Strider (Lake Norman). “An important part of the fest is to support a local music and horror scene,” John explained. “We also wanted bands that haven’t played the area in a long time, to make it special.”
On the music end, CCM will host one of Nuclear Assault’s final shows — the NYC thrashers bidding farewell amongst a lineup with Incantation, Demolition Hammer, Nasty Savage, False Prophet, Shed the Skin, and Eldritch Horror.
Metal reigns through the evening, on-stage and off, with “the Chainsaw Girls” ripping up the crowd; and special guests from the metal world: Rick Rozz (Death and Massacre) and Reed St Mark (Celtic Frost) appearing for signings.
“We want to create an event, an atmosphere where everyone gets to celebrate what we love and have a good time,” Yoyo said. “It sounds cheesy but we want to say that we can’t appreciate the Triad enough. Neither of us are originally from here, but it’s where we’ve found peace and happiness,” she added, with equal-parts gush and gore. “We want to give back some of the love and support to the local community, and hopefully, build something really cool for the place we call home.”
The Carolina Chainsaw Massacre Fest goes down at Break Time Billiards in Winston-Salem on June 3, and on June 4 at Arizona Pete’s in Greensboro.
