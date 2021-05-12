Carolina Blues Festival gets ready to groove

The 35th annual 2021 Carolina Blues Festival kicked off this Sunday with a virtual screening of the Emmy Award winning film Charlie’s Place on Sunday hosted by the Piedmont Blues Preservation Society.
This year’s festival, themed Carolina Soul will be a mix of live entertainment and online, with the live performances being held in Downtown Greensboro.
“Blues culture created the first Pop music the world ever knew. It evolved from the heart of the Black Americans into multiple other genres including Rock & Roll, Rhythm & Blues, and Soul and Beach Music. Soul & Beach Music matured right alongside the social and political issues of its day and remains a reminder of what a great opportunity we have to consistently grow and improve our country and it’s perspectives on art and culture. Carolina Soul is a reminder of who we are as Carolinians and that the soul of a people united are at the center of everything we do,” said Atiba Berkley, PBPS President.
This year’s line up includes blues legend Johnny Rawls, Roy Roberts, The Phoebes and Darryl Johnson.
Rawls, is the epitome of “soul blues” and with a career-spanning more than 50 years, he’s done it all. The Blues Music Awards, Blues Blast Awards, Living Blues Awards and the W.C. Handy Awards have all acknowledged Rawls with multiple awards and nominations including Soul Blues Album of the Year and Soul Blues Artist of the Year.
Roberts began in the music industry when he was just 14 years old, learning under Solomon Burke as a bass player. Roberts subsequently picked up touring gigs with such luminaries as Eddie Floyd, “Little” Stevie Wonder, Dee Clark, and Otis Redding, while fronting his own band, The Roy Roberts Experience, on the regional club scene and Southeastern beach town circuit. During the disco years, Roy turned his talents to country music, touring with the great O.B. McClinton and releasing multiple country records. After a brief hiatus from the music scene, Roy built a recording studio where he produced records by regional gospel artists and even cut a gospel record of his own.
The Phoebes are one of the newest bands in the Southeast. Performing the perfect mix of Rock & Blues, they always represent.
Darryl Johnson is a bass player, singer, songwriter, composer, and producer with credits including song placements in film and TV. He started with The Original Drifters but is well known for playing with The Neville Brothers and Bob Dylan, and for producing Daniel Lanois’ solo albums.
The 36-year old nonprofit will also continue its legacy of recognizing those doing great work in the blues arena on May 15 by honoring the winner of the Mike Carr Junior Bluesman Award and the KBA Lifetime Achievement Award. The Mike Carr Junior Bluesman Award recognizes emerging adolescent talents that are keeping the blues alive while the KBA Lifetime Achievement Award is presented to an individual who has made a significant contribution to blues culture through their work, volunteerism or investment.
“Often these awards are given to those who play the music or work directly with Blues related institutions. Achievement goes far beyond those stereotypes. We only exist because of an amazing community of giving and caring people,” Berkley said, PBPS President.
For more information about the event or tickets, visit piedmontblues.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.