Free admission the day of festival for active-duty US military and first responders with current ID.
MOCKSVILLE, NC –The twentieth anniversary of 9/11 will be remembered at the 9th annual Carolina Bible Camp Bluegrass Festival in Mocksville, NC on Saturday, September 11.
All active-duty U. S. military, law enforcement officers, firefighters and EMTs will receive free admission to the festival by presenting appropriate ID at the festival gate at 1988 Jericho Church Road, Mocksville, NC 27028.
Carolina Bible Camp Board Chairman David Allgood of Fuquay-Varina, NC will open the festival with prayer at 10:45 a.m. The Wilkes Seniors on Stage will perform The Star-Spangled Banner, and WXII news television anchor Talitha Vickers will lead The Pledge of Allegiance.
Retired U. S. Air Force General Roger A. Brady of Raleigh, NC, former Commander of the U. S. Air Forces in Europe, will recognize veterans and members of the armed forces.
Music will begin at 11:00 a.m. and continue until 5:30 p.m. Performing artists include Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road, BackPorch Bluegrass, His & Hers, 2019 IBMA Entertainer of the Year Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers, and Scythian.
Talitha Vickers will have copies of her new children’s book for sale at the Artists’ Merchandise tent throughout the morning. The book, Why My Hero Had To Go, was written for children of military parents facing deployment. Vickers tells the story of a little boy and his military dad, which she based upon the real-life story of her brother and his young son. Her book offers lessons on how “different children are uniquely united through courage, kindness, inclusion and love.”
From 1:45 p.m. until 2:15 p.m, children will enjoy the activity “Photos With Heroes” at the AGAPE of NC Kids’ Activities Tent. Parents may bring their cameras and cell phones to photograph their children with heroes in uniform, some of whom will bring job appropriate items to “show and tell.”
Tickets for the all-volunteer produced Carolina Bible Camp Bluegrass Festival 2021 are on sale at www.cbcbluegrass.com. Ticket prices remain unchanged at $15 in advance and $20 at the gate; children under 12 are admitted free with a paying adult or active-duty military/first responder.
Carolina Bible Camp Bluegrass Festival 2021 is sponsored in part by Brewer & Brewer Attorneys at Law, Carolina Hearing Doctors and Peak Eye Care. Media partners include Carolina Country magazine, the Winston-Salem Journal, and YES! Weekly.
The Mocksville, NC festival opens to the public at 10:00 a.m. and will conclude around 5:30 p.m. Parking is free. Limited handicapped parking and assistance is available for guests with special needs. Children under 12 are admitted free. Lunch is served on the grounds for an additional charge. No alcohol, no coolers, no pets, please. Bring your own chair. The festival will be held rain or shine. Professional grade tents will keep guests comfortable.
Guests are encouraged to follow all COVID-19 protocols as recommended by the state of North Carolina. Please get vaccinated, wear a mask when indoors or in close proximity to others, social distance when possible, and wash hands frequently.
Carolina Bible Camp is located at 1988 Jericho Church Road in Mocksville, NC, 27028. For more information, please contact CBC Bluegrass Festival Executive Director Lisa Brewer at (336) 262-6325.
For more information about Carolina Bible Camp Bluegrass Festival, please visit www.cbcbluegrass.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.