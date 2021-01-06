As the days of 2020 draw to a close, teen songwriter and producer, cameron lane, looks ahead to 2021, her last semester of highschool and new singles along the way.
A senior in the Music Production program at Weaver Academy, lane enjoys tying heartfelt lyrics to indie-synth pop tracks, with a discography that plays like adolescence on record. “It’s my coming-of-age movie,” she said of her catalogue, which teeters between teen-angst and “an undercurrent of figuring out who I am.”
Growing-up on Disney songs and the classic rock tastes of her dad, these days lane often blasts Miley Cyrus’s cover of “Heart of Glass,” while looking to emulate a few of what she calls “the many badass women killing it in rock or rock-adjacent music,” including: Samia, Indigo de Souza, Phoebe Bridgers, beabadoobee, and Jade Bird.
Self-producing since the age of 13, lane’s home-recording setup has evolved alongside her growth as a person—both of which have been impacted by life in 2020. For lane, the solitude and slowed-pace helped foster new directions toward heavier territory. “Just being alone and in my own head, surrounded by instruments, with the time to actually start learning guitar and bass, I’ve finally figured out my chosen style of writing and producing,” she explained, “I’ve started favoring live instruments over MIDI when recording, so I’ve developed a more DIY-sound as a result.”
As a songwriter, lane freelances her work-for-hire through websites like soundbetter.com. “Writing for others has given me a chance to flex my creative muscles in a lower-pressure environment,” she said. “I tend to get over-critical when writing for myself, so it’s fun and more laid back to take someone else’s idea or a mood that they want and just focus on that.” She’s been hired by artists like Canadian singer-songwriter V3LV, and Alabama rock group, The Dirty Clergy.
lane also maintains a long-term collaborative project with Illinois teen songwriter, Jasper Bickers, who she met while attending a summer program at the esteemed Berklee College of Music. Together, they’re working to establish fellow teen artist Hope Kim. “We’re all great friends,” she said, hyping Kim’s newest single, “Flying Solo,” which lane co-produced and lended performances on guitar and backup vocals.
Writing for herself, lane carries a remarkable amount of introspection for a highschool senior. “My favorite way to write is after I’ve already been through something and I can see the whole thing as a bigger picture,” she explained of the impact the passage time carries over her work, ”it lets me poke fun at myself, and be able to separate who I am currently with who I was then.”
Noting her attraction to sentiment and nostalgia, “I enjoy that each of my songs can be like a little snow globe for moments in my life,” lane said, reflecting on the ways her writing often involves people she knows, and how that helps improve both her understanding of herself and the world around her.
“My writing will always have pieces describing that world,” lane explained of the folk elements she sees in her lyrics. “I like realism,” she added, “there’s something really cool and almost romantic about taking feelings or situations and putting them under a microscope.”
Under the glass of her latest singles, “Burn,” released in May, touches on jealousy in the face of social media. “David,” released in October, reflects on rocky relationships with adults in her life. And Grayson, her latest single, serves as a beacon against loneliness. “I just want whoever listens to know they’re never, ever truly alone, and that someone out there is always thinking about them,” lane said of the track, for which she’s donating 80-percent of revenue to the LGBTQ Center Durham.
lane remains secretive about the tracks scheduled for her upcoming EP, noting only that the first single is scheduled to drop in April, with the full-release aimed for July. Afterward, she looks to generate public interest, carrying her into college and toward the greater music career she sees awaiting.
As for high school, “I literally can’t believe it’s almost over already,” lane said, looking back. “I’m excited that my EP release coincides with graduation—it feels like a bookend to this chapter of my life. I’m ready to explore cool places and meet a ton of new people, and just keep creating new stuff. I’m really hopeful for what’s to come.”
cameron lane’s latest singles are available now via bandcamp. Her services as a songwriter can be found on soundbetter.com.
