Camel City Jazz Orchestra to Perform Bossa Nova Classics Featuring Martha Bassett
A special bossa nova ensemble of Camel City Jazz Orchestra (CCJO) will perform classics of the genre, featuring vocalist Martha Bassett singing in the original Portuguese, on Saturday, July 29. The concert at the SECCA auditorium will begin at 7 p.m.
Bossa nova, which originated in Brazil, is rhythmically related to the samba, but is distinguished by its complex harmonies and jazzlike improvision. The CCJO ensemble will feature a rhythm section, four winds and a string quartet. The concert will include new arrangements, written specifically for the ensemble, of bossa nova standards such as Desafinado, Meditation, and One Note Samba.
General admission tickets are $30 and can be purchased at camelcityjazzorchestra.org/tickets. Tickets for students with ID and children under age 12 are $15.
CCJO is a nonprofit organization founded in January 2012 to perform and cultivate jazz music in Winston-Salem and to serve as the community’s professional big band. The organization is dedicated to developing and promoting a vibrant jazz culture in Winston-Salem through performances and educational programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.