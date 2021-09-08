Cactus Black brings “the Marrow of Our Truth” to the Gas Hill Drinking Room

Cactus Black, a three-piece outlaw outfit from Winston (by fictional way of New Mexico) blows into the Gas Hill Drinking Room for an album release show with the-Eyebrows on Sept. 10.
“The Marrow of Our Truth,” is the latest in their line of stories and songs that tread water in rock, indie, on the banks of outlaw country, to chronicle life’s dust and deserts for the fictional fugitive Cactus Black.
“Sometimes we’re loud, sometimes we’re quiet, sometimes the drummer plays the accordion,” said Mike “Cactus Black” Tyson, who levies the character, blending a dark and heavy sort of folksy into a frontman persona. “When I first started writing Cactus songs, I imagined it as a whole. It was about this outlaw, drifter named Clay Blackwell who basically turned to the darkside and became Cactus Black,” he explained. “The songs were in Black’s voice—especially for the first record—and we just adopted it.“
The trio casts their own set of characters rounded by Randy Heck (bassist, Mike Bright) and Sunday the Drifter (drummer, Matt Pickard). And while rumors of their desert formation are many, the three actually got together after Tyson answered an ad on Craigslist in 2012. “I remember the ad had perfect punctuation, was very articulate and quite specific—which was quite rare on Craigslist.” That band became Tusker, a standard “American whiskey rock band” of “equal parts moonshine, internal combustion, beer, tattoos, gun powder, frontier spirit, and beards.”
Focusing on that frontier spirit, Tyson shared a few “Cactus” songs with the group, who decided to create the incarnation they carry today. “That’s how Cactus Black was born,” Tyson said.
According to legend, however, Black’s upbringing was a bit more rough-and-tumble: a barmaid single-mother and saloon covers from the likes of Hank Williams and Johnny Cash; with age and experience bringing a taste for Nick Cave and Tom Waits, while love of story-telling woven that transcends from records to the stage.
“At shows, we’d tell people we were from Las Cruces, New Mexico, and ask for places to crash and just try to play up the personas,” Tyson said. “We like to bring a little lightness while up there singing murder ballads.” A stuffed coyote, Gato, often comes along for the ride. “The bassist found him in a basement and started dragging around to shows. It’s like. Yes, we’re singing songs about the devil and shooting people in the desert, but we also don’t take ourselves too seriously.”
They do, however, take their craft seriously—working with Jamie King to record their first album, “Las Cruces,” in 2013, as well as the latest: “The Marrow of Our Truth,” (their third LP) thanks to a grant from the Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. “I truly believe this record would never have been made if it was not for that grant,” Tyson said. “We had most of the album written, but Covid was just starting to hit and I had a kiddo on the way, so there was a lot of uncertainty, but it gave us that push.”
And with that push, “The Marrow of Our Truth” takes a slightly new sonic direction, adding extra guitarwork and guest artists—a noted departure from the 2018 “No Accomplice” EP, which serves ”an ode to isolation,” with a lone guitar and singular voice.
All three boys are back on Marrow, with extra guitars, fiddle, and trombone to “give the songs a little more texture compared to previous records,” Tyson noted. “We also brought in a couple guests, which we hadn’t done before. All in all, we just wanted to play around with instrumentation that we hadn’t been able to explore in past recordings and try and give the songs a little more flavor.”
Meant as neither a prequel nor sequel to their catalog, story-wise, the album’s overall flavor sheds light on different chapters in the Black compendium—offering a tale of orphaned brothers and what follows a bank robbery gone wrong. “I see all three records standing on their own,” Tyson explained, likening it to the Fargo television series. “They’ve got common themes. And while each season—or record—lives within their own world, you always know you’re watching Fargo. Each of our records is intended to take you somewhere, but it might not connect directly to the next one.” Meanwhile, Marrow itself was written to be absorbed as a whole.
“It’s a big ask in this day and age,” Tyson admitted with a Pink Floyd reference. “Another Brick in the Wall is a great song on its own,” he said, “but hearing it in the context of ‘The Wall,’ as a whole, takes it to a different level. We’re obviously not Pink Floyd, but that’s the kind of world we’re seeking to create.” The sentiment echoes in acts of a similar vein: Murder By Death, a chilled-out Protomen, or even Rasputina (sans-cellos).
They’ll perform Marrow in its entirety at the upcoming show, complete with guest artists like fiddler Sam Weiss. “It’s been nearly two years since we’ve played live,” Tyson said, “so we’re excited to be back on the stage.”
Gato will be there. Along with the-Eyebrows, a “Pixies meet Melvins” trio from Charlotte, as Cactus Black celebrates the release of “The Marrow of Our Truth” on Sept. 10 at the Gas Hill Drinking Room in Winston-Salem.
