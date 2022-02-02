C.R.I.S.T.E.N comes through

Creative-multi hyphenate, Cristen Isreal, has a new record and a bright outlook on the year ahead.
“Sold Out,” a mostly instrumental work, dropped on January 31 and is the latest in a line of loop-based beats from Isreal, who pushes his material as a means of expression. “I love being able to hear random loops that move me,” he said, “and a lot of times, using those loops and rearranging them allows me to express myself as I see fit!”
Expression is key for the artist, who performs in an array of masks and costumes, under the moniker, “C.R.I.S.T.E.N”. “I got the idea of wearing a mask after watching an older wrestling match and I ran with the concept,” he explained. “I plan to design a custom belt in the future to wear during my sets too.” Combining elements of anime, cosplay, and professional wrestling, Isreal loves to “take inspirations of mine with me, because they’re a part of who I am,” he noted, adding, “a lot of my favorite anime characters are from the Naruto anime series.”
Using costume to bridge his work across mediums, Isreal emphasized the importance of varied approaches and open minds. “I’ve learned that the best way to approach different elements of art and music is to have an open mind,” he said. “Being closed-minded prevents you from learning about different expressive means to creative approaches. We’re all different, and by being closed-off, we wouldn’t have the opportunity to get to know each other through artistic expression.”
And with that, he draws on elements of his upbringing, born to a “loving, hardworking family,” in Philadelphia, Isreal recalled bouts of illness and bullying in his childhood. The family moved south, so his parents could minister in a branch of their Philadelphia church. “Little did I know, years later, it would make a HUGE impact on my musical career,” he noted, turning to his collegiate life at UNC-Greensboro. “I took the initiative on taking my equipment outside and playing my work in front of the cafeteria fountain,” he explained. “Growing up, I’ve never had close friends,” he continued, referencing the friendships he’s made and the impact of those impromptu performances. “I feel as if it helped inspire others to be creative, and I grew both inside and out.”
Back at home, Isreal grew up in a strict Christian household. “I wasn’t allowed to listen to a lot of different types of music. I was only allowed to listen to Classical music, Gospel, and a few other Christian-based artists.” And while he feels he missed out on experiencing contemporary music, “I didn’t know what people listened to, what was ‘new’ or ‘in,’ or any of that,” the restrictions helped foster a deep appreciation for the classics, jazz and a focus on making the music he enjoyed.
In the years since, his tastes have grown to incorporate genres like “ska, acid jazz, jungle, and experimental and lo-fi hip-hop,” the latter of which resonates through his catalog. Drawing within himself, “a lot of my previous projects have been based on my emotions, or events that have occurred in the past,” he explained, pointing to his “[dntquit]” release, born of overwhelming grief after the death of his mother. “I created the project within the month after she passed,” he said, “to honor her; as well as to deal with the pain.”
Taking elements from his natural surroundings, Isreal incorporates vintage elements and often finds himself heavily sampling Bossa Nova, 90s RnB, and Smooth Jazz. “A lot of my content is off-beat; which forces a person to really listen and is abstract from quantized music,” he explained. “Oftentimes, if the ear is not trained, it can turn people off, but I’ve also learned that everything isn’t for everyone —and that’s okay.”
It’s all part of the path to self-awareness and development. “I’ve grown sonically over the years but I still center around loop-based, experimental, lo-fi music,” he noted. “Most of the time, I can’t even put a label on what I create, but all that I know is that it comes from the heart—the soul. I feel it, and that’s all that matters at the end of the day.”
Putting tabs on his influences, Isreal lists Ohbliv, Knxwledge, Tuamie, and Flying Lotus, among inspirative forces in his beatmaking. “Listening to their beats really places me in an environment where it brings me to nostalgia; which in turn, motivates me to make my own music.”
Beyond albums and releases, Isreal licenses his work for hire, directing interested parties to his website for details.
As a performer, Isreal takes cues from Los Angeles beat-scientist, LINAFORNIA. ”She was the first beatmaker that I’ve seen perform live,” he explained, “and it inspired me, as a performer, to really give my all and to share my energy with my audience.” Though his energies aren’t limited to the stage, having worked as an event host and graphic designer for flyers at Triad venues including Common Grounds and Soul Relief Records, a spot Isreal credits owner Harley Lyles for “housing a creative environment where we can be ourselves and be true to our own artistry.”
Being true to his artistry, Isreal has been involved with the MTROKNWN collective, with whom he honed his technique in video and visual arts—which often involves splicing old VHS tapes with found footage. “I’m a fan of Afro-surrealism and VHS art,” he noted, “I love Black art — and David Alabo is one of my biggest influences in creating digital collage art. He opened up a doorway of visual creativity that I had never seen before, and I’m appreciative to see it, and to learn to develop my own styles from it.”
Looking ahead, Isreal is excited to share his latest release, and while he doesn’t have any shows on his books, he is open for booking. “I’ve always been passionate about making beats,” he said, turning to future hopes and dreams. “I want to play beat sets all over the world! I’d like to play a set in all 50 states, and one day, to open a school and grant scholarships for those that want to learn about beatmaking.”
Acknowledging those plans are far in the distance, Isreal emphasizes the positive. “If there is anything you want to do, do it,” he said. “Don’t let anyone stop you from achieving your dreams. Step out of your comfort zone. You’re the only one holding yourself back from greatness. Realize that your actions could affect the futures of those who you do, and do not know and you’ll never know what is, or is not, until you try, so get out there and be you!”
“Sold Out” from C.R.I.S.T.E.N is out now!
