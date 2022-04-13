Bunny June hopes “ur happy”

Transcendentalweather makes a full-length album debut with “Ihopeurhappy,” out now.
Referring to themselves as a “divine being having a human experience,” Transcendentalweather unwinds the emotions and relationships encompassed by life on earth, through the eyes of Bunny June, the flesh and bones behind that experience.
An alternative-electro indie artist, June wrestles with elements of relationships, oneself, and the ways those morph. Eschewing genre, “I typically just tell people I don’t have a genre and I just make what I like,” they said. “But to generalize it, I would call it ‘Fae Punk.’”
Pop Punk music for fairies, embodied by June’s senses of emotive magic relayed in song. “I’m very spiritual, so I try to incorporate what I’ve learned into my music,” they said. “Empathetically, I put my feelings into my music so when others listen to it they can feel and truly resonate with it. My magic is within my music.”
Influences carry from “wistful indie” across the subgenres of alternative — acoustic blended with electronic beats, anchored by the tones of emo ala the early-2000s. “I try to keep a unique sound to my music,” they noted, crediting supportive parents and an eclectic musical upbringing. “My dad listened to mostly funk and disco while my mom listened to everything from Motown to alternative.” Acknowledging a love of music at a young age, June attended Peeler Open School for the Performing Arts in Greensboro, while their parents “have continuously encouraged me to chase my dreams and pursue my passions. Peeler really put me on the right path with my art and music.”
On that path, June has released two EPs and a few dozen singles under the helm of Transcendentalweather. “Ihopeurhappy’’ marks their full-length debut — melodically inspired by Avril Lavigne’s “Let Go” and “Under My Skin” era, June took elements of lyrical transparency from artists like Story So Far and Paramore, combined with electronic patterns influenced by Own City and LIGHTS.
“I’ve always tried to emulate certain vocal styles and when it comes to the punk influences I have,” June said, reflecting on their catalog, “it’s helped build a stronger connection with my vocals. I started with guitar tracks and have slowly migrated to producing my own beats.” The latest album “followed a rough break up with someone I was really close to,” they explained. “This person is also a musician, so a lot of the lyrics and the album title are in reference to his songs and things that we both experienced as individuals in the connection.”
While a departure in some respects,(“Ihopeurhappy” is the first to feature guest artists) the material follows a cyclical, albeit evolutionary, pattern covered in June’s work. “I have a bad habit of holding onto the past and over thinking every little thing about what moves I should make and how to handle things,” they said. “In my head, it’s overlapping thoughts of things that I can’t seem to make sense of and over a course of weeks or months it gets put into a song.”
Triad artists M!K3Y and YOUMEANDTOMMY make appearances through a beat exchange and remote recording. June praised the roles in the process, throwing love to other local acts including Odd Elbow, Royal Jelly, The New Aquarian, Ayo, and Black Haus.
As a writer, June remains personal and candid — navigating relationships with others as well as themselves. Songs like “EMPTY,” “DROWN,” and “STUPID,” explore struggles around Borderline Personality Disorder. “333” dives into the drain of dishonesty in relationships. “WAIT” and “IDC” reflect on detachment and loss.
The pattern extends to the 2020 EP “MISS U, CALL ME,” with tracks like “BOI,” which reflect issues around gender dysphoria; and “SPARK,” which wrestles with worries around taking a relationship too fast.
June sees the record as their own way of letting go. “It tells a story of leaving something so broken and finding the pieces to put myself back together again,” they said. “It represents death, to make room for renewal.”
Renewal and rebirth abound on the 2021 follow-up EP, “EVOLVE.” “My music heavily reflects my current thoughts and what I’m going through in my daily life. It’s very transparent,” they explained. “EVOLVE focuses more on my journey of self-discovery and the inner workings of my mind when I’m getting to know someone.” Instrumental tracks “ECLIPSE” and “SUPERNOVA” relay the static excitement a new relationship brings. “I joke that my music portrays soft rage,” they said. “My acoustic guitar represents the sadness of my energy while the electronic overlays represent my pulsating frustrations that I internalize.”
And June feels that energy growing. “My songs are getting stronger and louder,” they noted. “When I first started recording, six years ago, I wouldn’t enunciate my words or take the time to properly mix anything in fear of being perceived. I don’t care about that now, now that I’ve found my voice. It’s liberating.”
“Ihopeurhappy” from Transcendentalweather is out now via streaming platforms.
