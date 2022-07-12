Bruce Springsteen's 2023 Tour coming to Greensboro Coliseum
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will kick off their 2023 international tour with 31 performances across the United States, including a Saturday, March 25, 2023 date at Greensboro Coliseum. The shows will mark Springsteen and The E Street Band's first tour dates since February 2017, and their first in North America since September 2016.
European dates for the 2023 international tour were announced in May and over 1.2 million tickets have already been purchased across the continent, with many cities adding second or third stadium shows due to popular demand. At the conclusion of their European run, which is scheduled for April through July 2023, Springsteen and The E Street Band will begin a second to-be-announced North American tour leg in August. Tour dates in the UK will also take place next year, with cities and shows to be announced very soon.
Tickets for the March 25, 2023 show at Greensboro Coliseum will go on sale Friday, July 22 at 10 AM.
The tour will be using Ticketmaster's Verified Fan platform for tickets sold via Ticketmaster. Fans can register for Ticketmaster Verified Fan starting now through Sunday, July 17 for the chance to buy tickets.All registrants who are verified will be equally eligible to receive a unique access code for the Verified Fan Onsale. Registering does not guarantee you will receive a code, or have the ability to purchase tickets.
The Verified Fan Onsale will take place between 10am and 2pm local time. If tickets remain, a general onsale for all fans begins the same day at 3pm local time with no code required.
To register for the Ticketmaster Verified Fan Onsale, visit https://verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/springsteen
Springsteen and The E Street Band's most recent studio album, 2020's 'Letter To You' (Columbia Records), marked their first time recording live together in decades and debuted at #1 in eleven countries. Their most recent tour, The River Tour in 2016-2017, was named 2016’s top global tour by both Billboard and Pollstar.
The E Street Band's members are: Roy Bittan - piano, synthesizer; Nils Lofgren - guitar, vocals; Patti Scialfa - guitar, vocals; Garry Tallent - bass guitar; Stevie Van Zandt - guitar, vocals; and Max Weinberg - drums; with Soozie Tyrell - violin, guitar, vocals; Jake Clemons - saxophone; and Charlie Giordano - keyboards.
