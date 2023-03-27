(GREENSBORO, NC) – Saturday night’s Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band concert at Greensboro Coliseum drew 20,043, the11th largest concert crowd in Coliseum history.
The capacity crowd now gives Springsteen three of the Top 20 largest crowds in Coliseum history, joining his 2002 (19,271 on Nov. 16, 2002, No. 13 overall) and 2009 (18,431 on May 2, 2009, No. 15 overall) stops in Greensboro.
The March 25th concert marked Springsteen’s ninth Greensboro Coliseum appearance, including a two-night stand in 1985 that drew over 30,000 fans.
