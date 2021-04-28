Brown Mountain Lightning Bugs are aglow

Winston-Salem folk duo, the Brown Mountain Lightning Bugs, are busy booking shows, making videos, and reflecting on the musical journey they’ve taken so far.
Named for the way Kendra and Zack Harding sum up their sound, Folk(ish) provides a description befitting both the album and the band itself. “We’re somewhere between traditional and trippy,” Kendra noted. “But, as children of Appalachia, those more traditional timbres are always going to find their way into our material.”
Settling on a sandwich “between some Dead and some kind of 90s rock like Spin Doctors,” the duo explores both “folk” and “ish,” separately, over 16-tracks. “We thought it would be fun to explore the two sides of our sound: the folky side and the less folky ‘ish,’” they explained, with the first half highlighting their traditional duo set-up, hanging heavy-on guitar, banjo, and mandolin. The second half is notably fuller, adding electric guitar and bass with keys and a complete drum kit.
The intention is to take listeners on “a kind of journey, sonically, that mirrors how we’ve changed over the years,” the duo noted, “going from more subdued and folky, to more rock-infused.”
Following their own journey, the pair married in 2015; and solidified as a band the following year, releasing their first full-length in 2018. Referring to Zack as “the riff master,” Kendra praised the benefit of “having a trusted second pair of ears and eyes” in their development as songwriters.
“I often noodle along with whatever he’s doing, write some lyrics, noodle some more, and then we kick stuff back and forth,” she explained of their complementary natures. “We’re both curious people,” she added, “so we’re always trying to push ahead into different sounds and trying new things, and that motivates us to keep doing things to keep it interesting.”
Their influences range from Kendra’s love for Jon Foreman and Regina Spektor to Zack following the folksier side from Joni Mitchell. And while their “collective obsession” with Tom Waits and Justin Townes Earle has rubbed off on their latest batch of songs, the Folk(ish) album was mostly inspired by Neil Young, particularly his “Hawks and Doves” record.
“We may not be Neil,” they said,” but we love that he’s never been afraid to show multiple facets of his art and craft at once. And in that intrepid spirit, we decided to take a stab at doing something similar.”
The result is remarkably old-school in its own way, a mixture of acoustic-driven folk and “face-melting rock,” over 16 tracks--double-album style--filled with murder ballads, songs of money woes, road reflections, thoughts of love, home, and dogs.
Based on the pair’s pooches, Joni and Moon Moon, the lyrics on “Alabaster,” the album’s first single, seemingly cover pretty serious ground. Though after a deeper listen, the dog references ring clear. “It started as an inside joke with myself,” Kendra explained of the song’s intentionally dark double-entendre. “Then I sent the lyrics to my mom and best friend, and they were like ‘Oh, it’s about your dogs.’”
“I tried to keep it secret and leave it open to interpretation, but we love dogs too much,” she added. While the pups aren’t featured in the accompanying video, they do appear regularly over the BMLB content streams and played supporting roles in the video for the latest single, “Shoestring Budget.”
The song itself was also inspired by true events involving a friend using a shoestring for a guitar strap. “We thought it would be funny to take that idea and warp it into something absurd,” Kendra explained of the concept: a corny 1960s sitcom universe wherein “shoestring insanity ensues.” The video highlights the couple’s “dad-ish” sense of humor, which they’ve fully embraced in their “Bug Funnies” online series.
“It’s challenging being both behind and in front of the camera,” Kendra noted, “but it took us back to making goofy home movies with our friends as kids, and it was loads of fun.”
While acting chops have been helpful for content, the pair is most excited to get back on stage. Most of their May calendar is already booked, and the couple is hunting a new ride and eyeing a national tour. “We’ve got some Matt Foley aspirations,” they said. “So if anyone is selling a solid cargo van with low miles, email us.”
With two new music videos “in the pipeline,” and an online album release show in the works, the Brown Mountain Lightning Bugs are busy.
Catch them buzzing around the Carolinas throughout May, with Triad shows at Brown Truck Brewing in High Point on May 8th and with Caleb Caudle at the Arts Place in Danbury on May 15th.
Their new album, Folk(ish), is out now.
