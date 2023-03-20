Broadway Shows continue to sell out at Tanger Center
Season 3 Renewal Campaign ends Apr. 17
GREENSBORO, N.C. – Along with partners Nederlander and PFM (Professional Facilities Management), the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts is thrilled to share that their last three Broadway shows have combined to sell more than 68,000 tickets. This comes as the venue recently announced its upcoming First Bank Broadway, 2023-24 Season.
Since the beginning of the year, Tanger Center has hosted capacity crowds for Broadway shows CATS (Jan. 24-29), THE BOOK OF MORMON (Feb. 21-26) and last week’s critically acclaimed production of Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations (Mar. 14-19).
Capacity crowds are also expected at Tanger Center for upcoming Broadway productions of Les Misérables (Mar. 28 – Apr. 2) and Beetlejuice the Musical (Apr. 18-23). Plus, Disney’s FROZEN, dubbed “simply magical” by LA Daily News, is showing the love with not just one, but three weeks (May 17-June 4) of performances, including playing through Memorial Day Weekend.
Patrons wishing to see these blockbuster shows are urged to buy tickets now and check for best availability on weeknight performances at TangerCenter.com. Tanger Center Broadway season seat members never miss sellout shows as they are guaranteed the same seats for all season shows.
Beginning this fall, Tanger Center ushers in its third extraordinary Broadway season. Featuring Direct-from-New-York hits Moulin Rouge! The Musical, TINA – The Tina Turner Musical, SIX the Musical and more, the 2023-24 Season is “Simply the Best!”
Current Season Seat Members have until April 17 to renew their seats. While new subscriptions are not currently on sale, those interested in season tickets can sign up for priority access at FirstBankBroadway.com.
“The response to touring Broadway shows at Tanger Center has been nothing short of phenomenal,” said Matt Brown, Managing Director of the Greensboro Coliseum Complex and the Tanger Center. “We have achieved record-setting numbers over our first two seasons and we expect to continue to build upon that success in season three and beyond. Greensboro has established itself as one of the hottest Broadway markets in the country. We strongly recommend our season seat subscribers renew as soon as possible so they don’t miss the incredible lineup of shows coming next season.”
For more information on tickets, upcoming shows and more, visit TangerCenter.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.