I laughed, cried, cheered and celebrated. Shedding tears of joy, sadness and hope.
You go thru it all during Broadway’s COME FROM AWAY, a Best Musical winner all across North America, now playing Dec. 28-Jan. 2 at the Tanger Center in Downtown Greensboro, NC.
COME FROM AWAY is a true story based on the Sept. 11 2001 attacks and 38 planes (7,000 collective passengers) that were diverted to a small town locals called "the rock", but officlally named Gander. The planes were grounded when US airspace was shut down after the 9/11 attack.
Gander's population was just over 9,000 at the time and is located in northeastern part of the island of Newfoundland in the Canadian province of Newfoundland.
The story is about the friendships that developed out of a community and cultures coming together during this trying time. Basically, this is a human spirit celebration of kindness and love and eventually gratitude beyond measure.
Gander residents all come together to offer everything they had to accomodate the stranded passengers and make them feel warm, welcome and safe.
Passengers were from all over the world, spoke various languages and were leary and scared at first about what was happening in the United States, where they were and why these people were being so kind.
In one scene, an African family that speaks no english will not get off the bus at the local Salvation Armory where all passengers are being housed. They see locals from Gander in front of the building in the "dusted off" Salvation Army uniforms and are scared they are soldiers.
The bus driver from Gander, sees that the wife has a Bible in her hands and even though it is not in English, he knows the scriptures and numbers and asks to see it. He thumbs to a scripture he knows, written in a language he can not read and points to it for the family to see and read. It reads, "Be anxious for nothing." A peace settles and this is noted as the first time they all began speaking the same language.
There was a gay couple who relationship was tested. A worried mother who could not get thru to her NYC firefighter son. A divorced woman who meets and businessman from the UK. The first female pilot, a master chef with cultural differences, and more.
Eventually, many of the passengers made wonderful connections with the residents of Gander, with themselves and with life. They came to love the feelings of small-town hospitality, without any demands of payback or angles being played. They learned how to trust and be better versions of themselves.
The play is magical and heartwarming and was a joy to watch and experience.
Book, music and lyrics are by Irene Sankoff and David Hein.
Showings at the Downtown Greensboro Tanger Center include:
- 7:30 PM Tuesday, Dec 28
- 7:30 PM Wednesday, Dec 29
- 7:30 PM Thursday, Dec 30
- 8:00 PM Friday, Dec 31
- 2:00 PM Saturday, Jan 1
- 8:00 PM Saturday, Jan 1
- 1:00 PM Sunday, Jan 2
- 6:30 PM Sunday, Jan 2
CLICK TO BUY TICKETS
This New York Times Critics’ Pick takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.
Don’t miss this breathtaking new musical written by Tony® nominees Irene Sankoff and David Hein, and helmed by this year’s Tony-winning Best Director, Christopher Ashley. Newsweek cheers, “It takes you to a place you never want to leave!”
On 9/11, the world stopped.
On 9/12, their stories moved us all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.