Broadcast Hostesses with the Most-esses soar over Triad airwaves

The Triad is home to so many Hostesses with the Most-esses—women who create platforms that help bring the music community to life—whether in-person with live residencies or over the air with radio shows and musical programming.
In the spirit of Women’s History Month, we’re lucky to have broadcasters like Chris Roulhac, Martha Bassett, and Dr. Irish Spencer to help us enjoy the wealth of North Carolina’s talent from the comfort of our home couches and car radios. While enhancing our community in the process.
For Spencer, “being part of The Voice means being part of the Community!” Blooming as “The Wild Irish Rose” every Saturday at noon on WNAA 90.1 FM, she’s been serving “Real Radio,” over the airwaves of Aggieland for the past 21 years, mixing “old school” hits across genres—and taking song requests for her special “Shout-Out Saturday” segments.
Some of her most enjoyed artists include Prince, Stevie Wonder, Patti LaBelle, and Gladys Knight, but the audience remains her favorite. “What I do is voluntary,” she said of her show. “It’s my way of giving back to my alma mater, N.C. A&T State University. I love my listeners, and sharing news they can use every week. Straight up no chaser!”
That unfiltered approach extends across the community. Spencer co-chaired the $2.5 million fundraising capital campaign for the Carolina Theatre; served as President and CEO of Welfare Reform Liaison Project Inc., (which focuses on workforce development and solving issues related to poverty in Guilford County) and, as an AmeriCorps VISTA at Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Piedmont, was presented with the national “Champion of Change” award by President Barack Obama in 2015.
“My heart is most happy when I am helping and engaging others,” she said, reflecting on her duality as a scholar, esteemed member of service communities, and lively radio personality.
Where Spencer shares “real radio,” Martha Bassett upholds the task of sharing “good music for good people,” with The Martha Bassett Show, filmed live and on-location every first and third Thursday from the historic Reeves Theater in downtown Elkin.
Now in its fifth season (with audiences back in the seats), TMBS mixes mediums, incorporating a live stream video series with radio syndication—including a weekly broadcast every Saturday at 7 p.m. on WFDD 88.5 FM.
The current season started in February and will clock 20 shows through its run, ending October 6. Jim White and Cashavelly Morrison are upcoming guests on March 17. David Childers & The Serpents and Tiffany Thompson are slated for April 7.
Commanding the stage with a guitar and a giggle Bassett draws energy from her seasoned house band while keeping her eye open for new guest artists. “The fun part is putting different kinds of artists together on the same show and seeing how they complement each other,” she noted of the programming built around exposing the talent of homegrown musicians.
Chris Roulhac strikes a similar chord as host of “The North Carolina Show,” every Wednesday from noon-2 p.m. on WQFS 90.9 FM. “This has been one of the highlights of my entire life, and has put some of the most wonderful people in my life.”
Featuring interviews, in-studio performances, and special requests, Roulhac is a treasure, bestowing a wealth of North Carolina music on listeners for almost 23 years. “I’m so grateful to Guilford College and WQFS for providing this opportunity. I’ve made so many wonderful friends through the show,” she added.
Traditionally a fixture over the air (and in the crowd), she took a sort of pause during the pandemic, but noted she’s “looking forward to making up for lost time in both of those areas.” Especially within the blues realm, where she reigns supreme—having served as past president of the Piedmont Blues Preservation Society and where she remains a current member of their operating board.
Through the PBPS, Roulhac developed a community outreach program that sets up music performances in adult daycare settings (including Pace of the Triad and After Gateway). “We bring music to people who might have a hard time getting out to a traditional venue,” she explained. “These performances have brightened the lives of the program participants, the staff at these facilities, and the musicians. They’ve been a blessing.”
Roulhac bestows further blessings as Fundraising Coordinator for Triad Musicians Matter, an area nonprofit serving musicians in need of assistance in the event of emergency or illness. The group has also recently launched the Guitar Resettlement Project, which gifts guitars to Afghan refugees. Roulhac’s supportive nature reverberates. Remarkably quiet in-person, her fiery locks have been sighted in surprising places—dive bars, basement shows, and all sorts of underground venues—she’s always a welcome face in an array of crowds.
And her ears are always open, with remarkably expansive taste, which she transmits over the air. “I’ll do my best to get everything on if I’ve got it, or if it’s in the WQFS library,” she said—a means of expressing gratitude for the “marvelous opportunity” she sees in sharing the sounds of the state. “It struck me that some of the artists I play on my show now weren’t even born when the show started,” she added, “and I think that’s pretty cool.”
