3 Performances 2 Different Shows!
The legend lives on with Britishmania the World’s Best Beatles Tribute Band. With mind blowing performances, and true to era attire, Britishmania recreates the Beatles revolution that changed the world. This legendary foursome delivers note for note theatrical performances that will take you back in time. Experience the worlds’ most iconic band today.
ROOFTOP SHOW AT THE MAYFAIR CLUB
Friday | May 20th | 5PM Dinner & 6PM Show
Enjoy British Mania on Roar’s rooftop the Mayfair Club! This is an Intimate show which will be a different set from then the show in the Roar Brands Theater on May 20th and May 21st. Your ticket includes the show on the rooftop and a fish and chips plate! Dinner is a buffet-style. Dine + Show with the best city views from the Mayfair Club.
FULL SHOW IN THE ROAR BRANDS THEATER
Friday | May 20th | 9PM
PURCHASE TICKETS
Saturday | May 21st | 3PM
PURCHASE TICKETS
Having performed at hundreds of theaters, clubs, festivals, corporate parties and the legendary Cavern Club in Liverpool, Britishmania, presented by JDF Tribute Artists, invites you to take a memorable journey through the historic career of The Beatles!
The show will feature a spectacular multimedia video which begins from the early 1960s. It even includes TV commercials from the exact time period of when and where The Beatles were at that time! The show can include up to 5 costume eras and it begins with The Beatles’ rise in Liverpool, honing their signature sound at The Cavern Club and Hamburg Germany. Then, moving to the beginning of Beatlemania in America for The Ed Sullivan Show era, it features songs like “I Wanna Hold Your Hand,” “She Loves You” and “A Hard Day’s Night and more.” The show next takes you to iconic Shea Stadium era for songs “Help!” “Drive my Car” and “Day Tripper and more.”
After a brief intermission, the second half of the show begins with the Sgt. Pepper/Magical Mystery Tour era in 1967, featuring the songs “Sgt. Pepper” “With a Little Help” and “A Day in the Life and more.” And lastly, the Abbey Road/Let it Be/White Album era, with the songs “Come Together” “Something” and “Hey Jude and more,” to close out the show.
Britishmania is also known to perform a lot of “B” sides which Beatles fans know for sure!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.