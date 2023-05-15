Brit Floyd returning to Tanger Center Saturday, August 12
Greensboro, N.C.(May 15, 2022) –The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts welcomes back “The World’s Greatest Pink Floyd Show” on Saturday, August 12. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 19 at 12 p.m. at TangerCenter.com and Ticketmaster.com.
Hailing from the legendary British seaport village of Liverpool, England – Brit Floyd is the world’s unrivaled, definitive Pink Floyd experience show. Formed in 2011, the band’s performances – supported by an immense, immaculately curated state-of-the-art production – reverently emulates the stunning soundscapes and conceptual visuals of Pink Floyd’s iconic catalog, an effable cache of mellifluous melodies that has enamored audiences across the glove since the late sixties.
It may be formally categorized as a “tribute” to one of the most important bands in rock n’ roll history, but that moniker falls woefully short of describing the essence of Brit Floyd. For their intercontinental legion of fans, the Brit Floyd concert encounter defies categorization. It’s immersive, escapist, entertaining, and emotional. The nuanced musicianship and vexing visual landscapes are mesmerizingly precise and fearlessly faithful to Pink Floyd’s timeless renditions.
