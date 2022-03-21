Brit Floyd coming to Tanger Center Saturday, August 13
Greensboro, NC (March 21, 2022) – Brit Floyd, “The World’s Greatest Pink Floyd Show” comes to the Tanger Center stage on Saturday, August 13, 2022 to perform its brand new production. Tickets will go on sale Friday, March 25 at 10 a.m. at TangerCenter.com.
Having performed over 1,000 shows since its launch in Liverpool, England in January 2011, Brit Floyd have circled the world, sold out tours across Europe, North America, South America and the Middle East, and performed concerts at some of the world’s greatest venues, including London’s prestigious Royal Albert Hall; the awe inspiring Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver, Colorado; the historic Greek Theatre in Los Angeles; and 'The Showplace of the Nation’, NYC's Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan.
The Brit Floyd show has become a phenomenon, widely regarded as the world's greatest rock tribute show. Faithfully recreating the scale and pomp of the final 1994 Pink Floyd tour, complete with a stunning multi-million dollar light show, iconic circle screen, lasers, inflatables and theatrics.
