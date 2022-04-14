Brent Hampton and Jason Upham to lead the 2022 Guilford Heart and Stroke Walk on May 21
GREENSBORO, NC, APRIL 14, 2022 - The 2022 Guilford Heart & Stroke Walk is in-person and under the leadership of Brent Hampton, president and chief executive officer of Century Products LLC, and Jason Upham, executive director at Cone Health. As co-chairs for the Guilford Heart and Stroke Walk on Saturday, May 21, Hampton and Upham are leading an Executive Leadership Team to raise critical funds benefitting heart disease and stroke research and prevention education.
The American Heart Association is currently funding three heart disease and stroke-related research projects right here in the Triad at NC A&T University and Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, totaling over $830,000.
“After working with the Guilford Heart Walk for over a decade, I have seen the good it has done in the community. It is not just about research anymore, the money raised is coming right back into our community. I am honored to co-chair this year and look forward to seeing old friends after two years of being virtual,” said walk co-chair Brent Hampton.
“Many patients and families have managed heart and stroke diseases come through the care of Cone Health. This walk is an opportunity to engage around ways for each of us to support this cause in a post pandemic environment. We don’t choose to have heart disease or a stroke. However, we can choose to support the efforts of the American Heart Association to provide service to our community. We are all in this together, as this is US - being right there with our community,” shared walk co-chair Jason Upham.
Participating and donating to the Guilford Heart and Stroke Walk will save lives and improve lives. Cardiovascular disease claims more lives each year in the United States than all forms of cancer and Chronic Lower Respiratory Disease combined. Heart disease remains the No. 1 cause of death in the United States. According to the 2020 Guilford County Leading Causes of Death Data Brief, heart disease is the second leading cause of death and stroke is the fourth leading cause of death in Guilford County. However, heart disease and stroke are largely preventable by knowing your vital health numbers, managing your personal risk factors and making heart healthy lifestyle changes such as eating healthier and becoming more active.
We invite you to walk with us at the in-person 2022 Guilford Heart and Stroke Walk at University of North Carolina at Greensboro’s Kaplan Commons. With Signature Sponsor Cone Health and local sponsor Syngenta, check-in starts at 8 a.m. and the walk begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, 2022. Register today at www.guilfordheartwalk.org to join us or to form a team to walk.
About the American Heart Association
The American Heart Association is a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. We are dedicated to ensuring equitable health in all communities. Through collaboration with numerous organizations, and powered by millions of volunteers, we fund innovative research, advocate for the public’s health and share lifesaving resources. The Dallas-based organization has been a leading source of health information for nearly a century. Connect with us onheart.org,Facebook,Twitter or by calling 1-800-AHA-USA1.
