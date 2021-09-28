Organizers attempt cover-up after all country festival permits revoked
CHATHAM, Va. — The Star-Tribune Tuesday morning confirmed Purpose Driven Events provided false reason as to why the Blue Ridge Country Festival was canceled.
Purpose Driven Events quietly sent an email to ticketholders Monday containing verifiably false information about why the festival was moved last-minute from Oct. 1-3, 2021, to May 13-15, 2022.
"At the request of health officials, Blue Ridge Country Festival slated for Oct. 1-3, 2021, will be postponed to May 13-15, 2022, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic," the email reads.
Pittsylvania-Danville Health Department officials vehemently denied ever canceling the event or even suggesting it be postponed.
"VDH did not cancel the Blue Ridge Country Festival, nor did VDH request that the promoters do so," Robert Parker, VDH public information officer, told the Star-Tribune Tuesday around noon.
A letter obtained by the Star-Tribune from Pittsylvania County Administrator David Smitherman to Purpose Driven Events CEO Jonathan Slye shows the event was postponed because Purpose Driven Events holds no permit to hold the festival and is actively noncompliant with numerous different county regulations.
The letter, dated Sept. 21, 2021, reads:
"Dear Mr. Slye,
"The purpose of this letter is to inform you that all permits related to the Blue Ridge County Festival are hereby rescinded due to lack of compliance with action of the Board of Supervisors at its June 22, 2021 meeting.
"Specifically, the County does not possess sufficient or approved plans relating to among other things, traffic, parking, camping, and security, nor do we possess a finalized site layout for the festival and camping areas. Many of these issues require a lead time of review that is not possible given the 10 days remaining before your event.
"If you desire to continue your plans to stage the Blue Ridge County Festival, it is required that the following be submitted to my office no later than noon on Thursday, September 23, 2021:
1. Finalized site plans for the festival grounds and all camping areas.
2. A Traffic Control Plan and Parking Plan.
3. An up-to-date list and contact information for all contractors that will oversee any aspect of the event.
4. An updated Trash Management Plan that includes specific timeframes for site
inspections and collection of any trash in and around the venue.
5. A list of all security personnel so they can be properly vetted by the Sheriff's Department.
6. A complete Coordinator's Package submitted to the Virginia Department of Health.
7. A Temporary Campground Application including complete site maps of all camping locations and potable water source and wastewater hauling information, including any applicable proof of licensing, submitted to the Virginia Department of Health.
"Additionally, no permit will be issued until the County receives full proceeds from the Meals Tax related to both the Worship at the Mountain and Blue Ridge Rock Festival events. These funds were due to be provided to the Commissioner of the Revenue, Ms. Robin Goard, on Friday, September 17, 2021, but I understand there has been miscommunication regarding this matter. Please remit full County Meals Tax proceeds by hand delivery or overnight delivery post haste. Any additional outstanding bills that you have received from Pittsylvania County relating to Worship at the Mountain or Blue Ridge Rock Festival must also be paid in full, or an additional $500,000 bond will be required for the Blue Ridge Country Festival.
"Finally, local officials will be assembled at 3:30pm this Friday, September 24, 2021, at the County Administration Conference Room at 1 Center Street, Chatham, to review with you all plans submitted on September 23rd. Failure to adequately respond or attend will indicate your intention to not hold the Blue Ridge County Festival.
"If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to reach out."
Event organizers refused to respond to media inquiries from the Star-Tribune.
Blue Ridge Country Festival, which was set to kick off this Friday, would have featured country stars Toby Keith, Darius Rucker, Jake Owen, Chris Young, Rodney Atkins, Justin Moore, Dustin Lynch, Frankie Ballard, Mitchell Tenpenny and others.
