Single day tickets go on sale today at 12 p.m. EST at BreakawayFestival.com. Single day General Admission tickets start at $69.99 and VIP single day tickets start at $129.99. Two-day tickets are also available and start at $124.99.
CHARLOTTE, NC – July 8, 2021 – Today, Prime Social Group released the daily lineups and single day tickets for the much anticipated Breakaway Music Festival coming Friday, October 1 and Saturday, October 2 to the zMax Dragway located at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.
The two-day event features an impressive collection of acts ranging from world-renowned EDM artists to Billboard pop and rap music chart-toppers with each day of the festival having its own unique lineup of artists. Single day tickets start at $69.99 and two-day tickets start at $124.99.
Friday Artist Detail
Co-headlining Friday evening is the much sought after international, multi-platinum EDM superstar Martin Garrix. Since his 2013 debut hit solo single “Animals” at age 17, Garrix has consistently topped the charts and captured the attention of both pop and electronic music fans with crossover hits such as "In the Name of Love" with Bebe Rexha, "Scared to Be Lonely" with Dua Lipa, “Summer Days” featuring Macklemore and Patrick Stump of Fall Out Boy, and most recently the single “We Are The People” featuring Bono and The Edge.
With his global appeal and unique sound, Garrix has received countless awards and recognition from fans and music industry insiders worldwide. Having been named the number one DJ in the world by DJ Mag not just once, but three times, as well as numerous appearances on Billboard’s Hot 100, and winning several music industry awards, Garrix has solidified himself as one of dance music’s freshest and in-demand talents.
Also headlining Friday is multi-platinum hip-hop artist and “dapper rapper” G-Eazy. Since arriving on the hip-hop scene, he’s established himself as a hit maker. His first major album released in 2014, “These Things Happen,” peaked at number 3 on the US Billboard 200. His second studio album released the following year in 2015, “When It's Dark Out,” featured the hit single "Me Myself & I" (billed as G-Eazy x Bebe Rexha). And after a brief break from the studio, G-Eazy returned in 2017 with his third album “The Beautiful & Damned” that included the hit track "No Limit" featuring A$AP Rocky and Cardi B.
His 2019 EP B-Sides included all the songs that didn't make it to his yet to be released and much anticipated fifth studio album, “These Things Happen Too.” As another teaser to his upcoming album, G-Eazy released the single “Provide” featuring Chris Brown and Mark Morrison.
Kossisko: Formerly known as 100s, Kossisko, is a singer/rapper from Berkeley, California. In 2012 as rapper 100s, he released the debut mixtape Ice Cold Perm. He is known for his singles "Ten Freaky Hoes," “Life of a Mack,” and his first single released in 2015 as Kossisko, “This May be Me."
Swae Lee: As one half of the hip hop duo Rae Sremmurd, Swae Lee is known for his hooks, melodies and collaborations with the likes of Madonna, Ellie Goulding, Anitta, French Montana, and Post Malone among others. He's been described as 'the songbird of our generation' with several of his peers and critics praising his vocal ability.
Two Friends: Los Angeles-based Two Friends’ popularity stems from their remixes, original discography, and hour-long ‘Big Bootie’ mixes. They have most notably remixed such classics as Blink 182’s ‘I Miss You’ and The Killers' ‘Mr. Brightside,’ with official remixes for Lana Del Rey, Tove Lo, The Chainsmokers, Tori Kelly, Vicetone and Echosmith.
Wax Motif: Australian artist/producer Wax Motif has been regarded as a major orchestrator of the G-House sound. Musically influenced by R&B, disco and UK bass, Wax brings an unique style to the studio which has allowed him to work with artists across a variety of genres. He has released tracks from his artist project on Diplo’s Mad Decent, Tchami’s Confession label, and A-Track’s Fool’s Gold, as well as a host of remixes for the likes of Major Lazer, YG, Kid Ink, Chromeo, Deadmau5, and Warren G. Recent collaborators include Diplo, Hit-Boy, Scrufizzer, GASHI, Terror Jr., Tinashe, Ink, The Gonzales Twins, and The Good Perry.
JAHMED: With his brash narratives, versatile vocals, and vibrant bangers, JAHMED quickly built an underground following and hundreds of thousands of digital streams with singles like “Archive,” "JEEP," and "FIAT." The release of the 2020 mini-album, THEBOOFMOBILE, packaged the rapper's anthems into a semi-conceptual work. Following this, the musician caught the attention of rapper G-Eazy, who featured the upcoming artist on the politically driven single "Love Is Gone."
Swiperboy: Former LA Lakers basketball player Swiperboy is a versatile artist hailing from Los Angeles, California. The west coast native's sound ranges from uplifting melodic pop music, to dark smooth and sexy R&B vibes, all the way to edgy-attitude filled hip-hop.
Saturday Artist Detail
Saturday’s headliner is the critically acclaimed breakthrough EDM-pop duo, The Chainsmokers. With numerous awards and accolades under their belt including a Grammy Award, two American Music Awards, seven Billboard Music Awards, and nine iHeartRadio Music Awards fans will be in for an electrifying performance.
The Chainsmokers, consisting of Drew Taggart and Alex Pall, first introduced themselves to the EDM scene with remixes of their favorite indie bands that subsequently garnered them tens of millions of streams and a growing fan base. But it wasn’t until the release of their 2014 official debut single, "#Selfie" did EDM industry execs and fans alike stop and take notice. From that point on, The Chainsmokers have released a flurry of chart-topping hits including “Roses” which reached the top 10 on the US Billboard Hot 100, the Grammy award winning single "Don't Let Me Down" featuring Daya, and the number 1 Billboard hit "Closer" featuring Halsey. Their most recent collaborations with Illenium, Lennon Stella, and 5 Seconds of Summer have secured the duo as one of the most recognized and in-demand headlining acts.
Gryffin: DJ, song writer, and producer Gryffin first gained recognition for his remixes of "Talking Body", "Animals", and "Desire" and has consistently topped the music charts. A self-described “Melodic House Artist”, Gryffin incorporates the sounds of piano and guitar for a unique hybrid organic and electronic sound. His 2019 release of the album “Gravity” peaked at number one on the U.S. Dance Charts. His single “OMG” with Carly Rae Jepsen hit number one on Billboard’s Dance Club Chart.
Lane 8: EDM producer/DJ Daniel Goldstein is better known by his stage name Lane 8. His 2015 debut studio album “Rise”, rose to critical acclaim under the deep house label Anjunadeep He recently started his own label This Never Happened.
Trevor Daniel: After the release of his debut EP, Homesick, the 25-year-old reached number one on the US Viral 50 with the project’s first single “Falling” — a track that entered Top 40 in over 20 countries, and went on to become RIAA Certified Triple Platinum. Now at the helm of a debut major release, “Nicotine”(Alamo/Interscope Records), the young artist is seeking to solidify his position as a mainstay music maker.
EVAN GIIA: Brooklyn-based Berklee College of Music alumna and electronic vocalist, EVAN GIIA has established herself as a force to be reckoned with. She brings this force to its fullest with her anthemic single “WESTWORLD.” Classically trained in Opera, EVAN GIIA’s voice is best described as dynamic.
Kid Quill: Kid Quill is back at the Charlotte Motor Speedway but this time in a traditional concert format. In 2020, he opened for QuinnXCII and Chelsea Cutler’s drive-in concert. Kid Quill’s unique blend of pop and hip hop has landed him at the top of the Billboard and Itunes charts. Kid Quill's last two independent albums,”94.3 The Reel” and “The Name Above the Title,” both made the top ten of iTunes hip hop chart and Billboard Heatseaker chart.
NOTD: Electronic duo NOTD (pronounced "noted") formed when its two members were still in high school. Establishing their brand with high-profile remixes for top pop acts such as Ed Sheeran, DJ Khaled, Alessia Cara, and Rihanna, the pair released their original debut single, "Summer of Love," in 2017 featuring Norwegian pop singer Dagny. They followed in 2018 with the Bea Miller-assisted "I Wanna Know" and "So Close." "So Close" peaked at number one on the Billboard Dance chart. More tracks arrived in 2019, including "I Miss Myself" with HRVY and "Keep You Mine" with Shy Martin. "I Don't Know Why," featuring Astrid S, appeared in May 2020.
Moonlander:Dillon Houston Church, aka “MoonLander,” is a pop/rap singer hailing from Concord, North Carolina. In 2019, he had the opportunity to tour 40 cities nationwide and has been steadily building a loyal fan base.
Breakaway Music Festival Charlotte is primed to be one of the most complete multi-genre music festivals to hit Charlotte in 2021. “ We’ve put together one of the best Breakaway lineups yet for Charlotte music fans,”said Zach Ruben, co-founder of Prime Social Group.
Tickets are now on sale at BreakawayFestival.com. Tickets for two-day passes start at $124.99 Single day tickets start at $69.99. The event is all ages and outdoors rain or shine. The zMAX Dragway at the Charlotte Motor Speedway is located at 5555 Concord Parkway, South Concord, NC 28027.
About Breakaway Music Festival
The Breakaway Music Festival began in Columbus, OH, in 2013 and quickly grew into a two-day, multiple stage festival bringing exceptional names like Chance The Rapper and Kendrick Lamar to the Midwest. With several market expansions over the years, the multi-city festival has amassed a loyal following with over 65,000 in attendance in 2019 in Ohio, Tennessee, North Carolina, and Michigan. Throughout its growth, the festival and promoter, Prime Social Group, has received recognition from notable media outlets including Billboard, DJ Mag, Dancing Astronaut, and YourEDM.
About the zMax Dragway at the Charlotte Motor Speedway
zMAX Dragway, located at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, is the world's first four-lane drag strip. The Bellagio of drag strips annually hosts two NHRA events, including the NHRA Nationals and the one-of-a-kind NHRA Four-Wide Nationals.
The address is 5555 Concord Parkway South Concord, NC 28027.
For more information visit zmaxdragway.com
