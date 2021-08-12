BREAKAWAY MUSIC FESTIVAL TEAMS UP WITH PROPELLER TO “LEAVE IT ALL BEHIND” WITH AN EXCLUSIVE VIP EXPERIENCE FEATURING SUPERSTAR DJ MARTIN GARRIX
SUPPORTING TO WRITE LOVE ON HER ARMS
CHARLOTTE, NC (August 12, 2021) - BREAKAWAY MUSIC FESTIVAL — the nation’s largest traveling multi-city, multi-genre music festival — has teamed up with social impact-focused digital platform PROPELLER to give one lucky fan and a guest a chance to attend the two-day event in Charlotte, October 1-2, 2021, in style with an exclusive ultra VIP experience that includes a meet and greet with one of the festival’s headliners, MARTIN GARRIX.
Fans can enter to win the “LEAVE IT ALL BEHIND” sweepstakes by taking action with mental health charity To Write Love on Her Arms (TWLOHA) via the Propeller site: either by taking action to learn more about TWLOHA, or by making a donation to TWLOHA between now and September 9, 2021.
To Write Love on Her Arms is a non-profit movement dedicated to presenting hope and finding help for people struggling with depression, addiction, self-injury, and suicide. TWLOHA exists to encourage, inform, inspire, and invest directly into treatment and recovery. They also just launched the "Another Day With You" campaign in honor of World Suicide Prevention Day (September 10).
The winner (plus one guest) will receive roundtrip travel to Charlotte, NC and Ultra VIP Tickets to Breakaway Music Festival, which include:
- VIP access for both days of the festival, express entry, VIP lounge, private bar, and private restrooms
- VIP viewing area as well as access to the side-stage viewing platform
- Meet and Greet with Martin Garrix
- Commemorative laminate
Breakaway Music Festival returns to Charlotte from October 1–2, 2021 at the zMax Dragway located at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, 6570 Bruton Smith Blvd, Concord, NC 28027. The acclaimed multi-city, mixed-genre music festival will once again present an extraordinarily diverse bill featuring a remarkable selection of chart-topping artists ranging from edm to hip hop to pop performing over the two day event. In addition to Martin Garrix, attendees will see performances from artists including The Chainsmokers, G-Eazy, Gryffin, Swae Lee & more.
About PROPELLER
Propeller is a digital marketing platform that works at the crossroads of culture and social good. We enable our partners, both for- and non-profit, to connect with new audiences and build meaningful campaigns. As a for-profit public benefit corporation, we operate with the financial transparency of a non-profit and our success is based solely on the impact we create together.
About BREAKAWAY MUSIC FESTIVAL
Breakaway Music Festival began in Columbus, OH, in 2013 and quickly grew into a two-day festival bringing exceptional names like Chance The Rapper and Kendrick Lamar to the Midwest. With several market expansions over the years, the multi-city festival has amassed a loyal following with over 65,000 in attendance in 2019 in Ohio, Tennessee, North Carolina, and Michigan. Throughout its growth, the festival and promoter, Prime Social Group, has received recognition from notable media outlets including Billboard, DJ Mag, Dancing Astronaut, and YourEDM.
About TWLOHA
To Write Love on Her Arms is a non-profit dedicated to presenting hope and finding help for people struggling with depression, addiction, self-injury, and suicide. TWLOHA exists to encourage, inform, inspire, and also to invest directly into treatment and recovery. Since its start in 2006, they have donated over $2.6 million directly into treatment and recovery and have answered over 210,000 emails from over 100 countries, and traveled more than 3.8 million miles to meet people face-to-face at nearly 3,000 events. Each month, they connect with 10 million people online through social media and their FIND HELP Tool fields 3,500 searches made by people seeking affordable, local mental health resources.
