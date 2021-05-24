The Chainsmokers, Martin Garrix, and G-Eazy Headline the Return of Popular Two-day Multi-genre Music Festival
With more acts to be announced in the coming weeks, music fans will experience the return of Breakaway Music Festival October 1-2 live and in-person at the zMAX Dragway located at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
CHARLOTTE, NC – May 20, 2021 – Today Prime Social Group revealed the first round of headlining artists to perform at the Breakaway Music Festival, Charlotte edition Friday, October 1 and Saturday, October 2 at the zMax Dragway located at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. The festival, returning for year four after having to take a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19, features chart-topping artists spanning musical genres from EDM to hip-hop to pop.
Among the acts headlining during the two-day festival include the critically acclaimed breakthrough EDM-pop duo, The Chainsmokers. With numerous awards and accolades under their belt including a Grammy Award, two American Music Awards, seven Billboard Music Awards, and nine iHeartRadio Music Awards fans will be in for an electrifying performance. It’s also worth noting Breakaway Music Festival, Charlotte is The Chainsmokers’ first festival announcement of 2021.
The Chainsmokers, consisting of Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall, first introduced themselves to the EDM scene with remixes of their favorite indie bands that subsequently garnered them tens of millions of streams and a growing fan base. But it wasn’t until the release of their 2014 official debut single, "#Selfie" did EDM industry execs and fans alike stop and take notice. From that point on, The Chainsmokers have released a flurry of chart-topping hits including “Roses” which reached the top 10 on the US Billboard Hot 100, the Grammy award winning single "Don't Let Me Down" featuring Daya, and the number 1 Billboard hit "Closer" featuring Halsey. Their most recent collaborations with Illenium, Lennon Stella, and 5 Seconds of Summer have secured the duo as one of the most recognized and in demand headlining acts.
Much sought after international, multi-platinum EDM superstar Martin Garrix is also set to headline. Since his 2013 debut hit solo single “Animals” at age 17, Garrix has consistently topped the charts and captured the attention of both pop and electronic music fans with crossover hits such as "In the Name of Love" with Bebe Rexha, "Scared to Be Lonely" with Dua Lipa, “Summer Days” featuring Macklemore and Patrick Stump of Fall Out Boy, and most recently the single “We Are The People” featuring Bono and the Edge.
With his global appeal and unique sound, Garrix has received countless awards and recognition from fans and music industry insiders worldwide. Having been named the number one DJ in the world by DJ Mag not just once, but three times, as well as numerous appearances on Billboard’s Hot 100, and winning several music industry awards, Garrix has solidified himself as one of dance music’s freshest and in demand talents.
Also making the bill is multi-platinum hip-hop artist and “dapper rapper” G-Eazy. Since arriving on the hip-hop scene, he’s established himself as a hit maker. His first major album released in 2014, “These Things Happen,” peaked at number 3 on the US Billboard 200. His second studio album released the following year in 2015, “When It's Dark Out,” featured the hit single "Me Myself & I" (billed as G-Eazy x Bebe Rexha). And after a brief break from the studio, G-Eazy returned in 2017 with his third album “The Beautiful & Damned” that included the hit track "No Limit" featuring A$AP Rocky and Cardi B.
His 2019 EP B-Sides included all the songs that didn't make it to his yet to be released and much anticipated fifth studio album, “These Things Happen Too.” As another teaser to his upcoming album, G-Eazy released the single “Provide” featuring Chris Brown and Mark Morrison.
With additional artists yet to be announced, Breakaway Music Festival Charlotte is shaping up to be one of the most complete multi-genre music festivals to hit Charlotte in 2021. “We feel like we’ve put together one of the best Breakaway lineups yet for Charlotte music fans and will be releasing more acts in the coming weeks,”said Zach Ruben, co-founder of Prime Social Group. “After over a year of very little live and in-person music, we are ready and feel Charlotte is more than ready for Breakaway.''
Tickets are now on sale at BreakawayFestival.com. Tickets for two-day passes start at $104.99. Single tickets sales TBD. The event is all ages and outdoors rain or shine. The zMAX Dragway at the Charlotte Motor Speedway is located at 6570 Bruton Smith Blvd, Concord, NC 28027.
Prime Social Group is committed to an exceptional and safe festival experience and is working with local officials to ensure a quality festival experience while implementing heightened health and safety protocols.
Special Note to 2020 Breakaway Music Festival ticket holders or ticket holders in postponed markets. All previously held 2020 tickets for Charlotte, Grand Rapids, and Columbus that were not refunded will automatically carry over and be valid for 2021. These ticket holders will be contacted by Prime Social Group in the coming weeks. For ticket holders to a Breakaway Music Festival not taking place in 2021, those tickets can be redeemed to attend another Breakaway Music Festival taking place in 2021, or those tickets can be held onto for the 2022 edition, or request a refund. For questions or refund requests, ticket holders can reach out to Prime Social Group at info@primesocial.com
About Breakaway Music Festival
The Breakaway Music Festival began in Columbus, OH, in 2013 and quickly grew into a two-day, multiple stage festival bringing exceptional names like Chance The Rapper and Kendrick Lamar to the Midwest. With several market expansions over the years, the multi-city festival has amassed a loyal following with over 65,000 in attendance in 2019 in Ohio, Tennessee, North Carolina, and Michigan. Throughout its growth, the festival and promoter, Prime Social Group, has received recognition from notable media outlets including Billboard, DJ Mag, Dancing Astronaut, and YourEDM.
Connect with Breakaway Music Festival
BreakawayFestival.com
Facebook: @breakawayfestival
Twitter: @breakawayfest
Instagram: @breakaway
About Prime Social Group - Founded in 2010, Prime Social Group is the leading concert and festival promotion company focused on major college markets. In addition to its over 100 concerts per year, Prime Social Group produces 10 full-scale festivals in the United States and abroad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.