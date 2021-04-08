Fans to experience popular in-person festival with heightened safety measures
“FAM Club” presale ticket code for exclusive perks available starting Thursday, April 8 at 1 p.m. (EST); tickets to all three festivals go on sale to the general public Monday, April 12 at 1 p.m. (EST).
COLUMBUS, OH – April 8, 2021 – Prime Social Group today announced plans for its critically-acclaimed multi-city, genre blending Breakaway Music Festival to return to three markets this fall with live and in-person music.
The Breakaway Music Festival kicks-off in Grand Rapids, Michigan at Belknap Park on August 27-28 and then makes stops in Columbus, Ohio September 3-4 at the Historic Crew Stadium, and Charlotte, North Carolina October 1-2 at thezMAX Dragway located at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Prime Social Group is working closely with partners and local officials in all three markets to ensure quality festival experiences fans have come to expect while implementing heightened health and safety protocols.
Market expansions of the festival planned pre-pandemic for Washington, D.C. and San Diego, CA were expected for 2021, however, Prime Social Group has decided to postpone these events until 2022 due to continuing restrictions in place due to COVID-19. The 2021 Nashville edition of Breakaway is also on hold due to restrictions.
2021 Line-ups for all three stops of this festival fusing EDM and hip hop are currently being finalized, and will not disappoint. With previous headliners like Travis Scott, Diplo, Kaskade, Louis the Child, and Wiz Khalifa, electronic and hip hop fans can expect strong line-ups for the widely anticipated return of live and in-person performances.
Tickets for all three cities go on sale to the general public Monday, April 12 at 1 p.m. (EST) at BreakawayFestival.com. For those fans looking to gain access to exclusive perks with their purchase should visit BreakawayFestival.com on Thursday, April 8 starting at 1:00 p.m. (EST) to score the official “FAM Club” password.
Special Note to 2020 Breakaway Music Festival ticket holders or ticket holders in postponed markets. All previously held 2020 tickets for Grand Rapids, Columbus, and Charlotte that were not refunded will automatically carry over and be valid for 2021. These ticket holders will be contacted by Prime Social Group in the coming weeks. For ticket holders to a Breakaway Music Festival not taking place in 2021, those tickets can be redeemed to attend another Breakaway Music Festival taking place in 2021, or those tickets can be held onto for the 2022 edition, or request a refund. For questions or refund requests, ticket holders can reach out to Prime Social Group at info@primesocial.com
About Breakaway Music Festival
The Breakaway Music Festival began in Columbus, OH, in 2013 and quickly grew into a two-day, multiple stage festival bringing exceptional names like Chance The Rapper and Kendrick Lamar to the Midwest. With several market expansions over the years, the multi-city festival has amassed a loyal following with over 65,000 in attendance in 2019 in Ohio, Tennessee, North Carolina, and Michigan. Throughout its growth, the festival and promoter, Prime Social Group, has received recognition from notable media outlets including Billboard, DJ Mag, Dancing Astronaut, and YourEDM.
Prime Social Group is once again partnering with MiEntertainment Group for the Grand Rapids edition of Breakaway Music Festival. MiEntertainment Group is a Michigan based concert promoter with 40+ years of combined experience in the live events industry. Please visit mientertainmentgroup.com for more information.
