Brass and Jazz: The John Coltrane International Jazz and Blues Festival brings soul to the Triad

Labor Day weekend brings friends, food, and fellowship but in the Triad area that also comes with the smooth and melodic sounds of jazz.
The 11th annual John Coltrane International Jazz and Blues Festival will be held at High Point’s Oak Hollow Festival Park, located at 1841 Eastchester Drive, on September 3-4, 2002.
The late Coltrane was born in Hamlet, North Carolina, in 1926. He grew up in High Point having graduated from William Penn High School (now Penn Griffin School of the Arts) at the age of 16. He first learned to play the saxophone there, influenced by Lester Young and Johnny Hodges. After graduation, he would move to Philadelphia, where he would continue to study his craft and eventually go on to become the pioneer of the free jazz movement.
Coltrane would die from liver disease on July 17, 1967.
Festival organizer Joe Williams said that while the year has been trying, many people are looking for relief in various forms.
“We hope that we can do our little part with something called the Coltrane Jazz and Blues Festival. It brings people together from all parts of the country and they come and share one common interest — music,” he said.
According to Williams, the cost of inflation on the heels of COVID has hit the entertainment industry pretty hard. While ticket sales have gone well, things seem to cost more.
“In some cases, things have doubled the price. We are fortunate to have some state support this year and that has been a tremendous help.”
Having attracted thousands of people and hundreds of vendors each year, the lakeside concert continues to grow, bringing big names in the world of Jazz and Blues to the area.
“We’ve had superb talent at the festival for years, some more popular than the others, but equally talented,” he said.
This year is no different.
Saturday night’s festival will is headlined by musical legend Patti LaBelle. The Grammy-award-winning singer has been on the music scene for more than 60 years, having led nationally recognized groups The Bluebelles and LaBelle before launching her solo career in the 80s.
Dubbed “The Godmother of Soul,” LaBelle has belted out international tunes such as “If Only You Knew,” “Love, Need and Want You,” and “New Attitude.” She would go on to win awards for her 1991 album Burnin’, an album that featured “Somebody Loves You Baby (You Know Who It Is)”, “Feels Like Another One”, and “When You’ve Been Blessed (Feels Like Heaven)”. She also experienced success in the field of acting with roles in A Different World, A Soldier’s Story, American Horror Story: Freak Show, Dancing with the Stars, her own sitcom Out All Night, and a lifestyle TV show, Living It Up with Patti LaBelle. She has also found success with her own cookbooks, shoe line, and food products. Her latest music venture is the jazz album “Bel Hommage,” released on her label, GPE Records.
“There’s been excitement to have Patti. There’s been excitement for the overall show,” Williams said. “I’ve been hearing wonderful comments about the variety, diversity, and overall look of the lineup. We have Patti on Saturday and Chris Botti, which could not make it last year and desperately wanted to get back this year. This festival is exciting. People are more relaxed and have a desire to want to get out and mingle.”
Performances that night will also include Christian McBride with Inside Straight, Christ Botti, and Kirk Whalum with Keiko Matsui.
McBride is co-headling with his band, Inside Straight. They will be performing mainstream jazz. Members of Inside Straight are pianist Peter Martin, vibraphonist Warren Wolf, saxophonist Steve Wilson, and drummer Carl Allen. Six musicians play as the Masters of Smooth ensemble. Soprano saxophonist Marion Meadows, pianist-composer Alex Bugnon, celebrated six-string bass player Gerald Veasley, saxophonist Jessy J, Poogie Bell on the drums, and Karyn White, who recorded the smash hit female anthem “Superwoman.”
Puerto Rican-born pianist and composer Marlow Rosado will be joined by Cuban vocalist and songwriter Aymée Nuviola to add Latin Jazz to the lineup.
Sunday’s show will be headlined by Grammy Award-winning trumpeter Chris Botti. He is known for high-energy shows and playing everything from jazz to pop to rock.
Saxophonist Kirk Whalum and pianist Keiko Matsui will perform together blending Whalum’s elements of gospel, blues, and jazz with Matsui. Larry McCray will perform on Sunday, bringing his sound of blues, rock, and soul to the stage. Cindy Blackman Santana, wife of acclaimed musician Carlos Santana, will also grace the stage. She has toured the globe with Pharoah Sanders and Lenny Kravitz.
The organization also gives out instruments to future musicians in middle and high schools across the state through its John Coltrane International Jazz and Blues Festival (JCIJBF) Student Essay Contest.
Students are asked to submit a video or a written essay explaining their music aspirations, affinities, and needs. Winners receive a free, brand-new instrument of their choosing. Winners are introduced by festival hosts, on stage, “with their prizes made possible by Bill Banks, Joe Williams, and KHS America, Inc., an instrument manufacturer along with local sponsors,” according to its website.
“We’ve contacted all the instrument winners and they all plan on attending. The excitement you feel when you call and hear the screams of joy is great. Not only from the winner but the parents who are equally excited because some are dealing with limited funds because of inflation.”
Williams said that he and the organization consider it a blessing to be able to help while sharing the mission.
"How do we grow music? It starts with an instrument,” he explained. “Yes, you can have the desire but without an instrument, you can’t take it any further.”
According to a release, JCIJBF has awarded over 100 instruments to aspiring students at a retail value of over $160,000.
For ticket information and festival details, visit www.coltranejazzfest.com.
