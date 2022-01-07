BON JOVI ANNOUNCES 2022 TOUR
PNC ARENA – RALEIGH – SATURDAY, APRIL 9, 2022
Tickets On Sale Friday, January 14 at 10AM on Ticketmaster.com
(RALEIGH, NC) – Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Bon Jovi announced today the Bon Jovi 2022 Tour, produced by Live Nation and sponsored by Hampton Water. The tour will play PNC Arena in Raleigh on Saturday, April 9, along with several other arenas this coming spring. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster.com; check BonJovi.com for specific details on VIP packages as well as on-sale dates and timing. The JBJ Experience member pre-sale will begin on Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 10 a.m. local time.
The band spent much of the past two years recording and releasing new music, while also creating livestream performance content and launching Bon Jovi radio for their fans. Bon Jovi’s 2020 was one of the most critically acclaimed album releases of that year with USA Today calling it “BRILLIANT” and Associated Press highlighting the depth of lyrics within the songs that “chronicle pain, loss, fear and death from the coronavirus, police killings and mass shootings.”
Bon Jovi remains one of the most prolific and sought-after tour tickets in live music today, and getting back on tour was a top priority for the band. “We have all missed touring and we know that nothing can replace the energy of a live show for the fans or the band,” said Jon Bon Jovi.
# # #
About Bon Jovi
Over an illustrious career spanning more than three decades since their formation in 1983, Bon Jovi has earned their place among global rock royalty and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as well as the Songwriters Hall of Fame. With over 130 million albums sold worldwide, and extensive catalog of hit anthems, thousands of concerts performed in more than 50 countries for more than 35 million fans, and ticket grosses well over $1 billion around the world in the last decade alone. Bon Jovi is the consummate rock and roll band.
Follow Bon Jovi
| Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | Website |
About Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world’s leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.