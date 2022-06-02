Bold as Brass: NC Brass Band Summer Concert Series Coming to SECCA
(Winston-Salem, NC) – The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art (SECCA) will host three live outdoor performances by the North Carolina Brass Band this summer. The Bold as Brass series celebrates musical creativity and ingenuity, bringing familiar classics and new compositions to SECCA’s front lawn.
The series begins Saturday, June 11th, with music from a selection of all-time favorite films, including Star Wars, Harry Potter, and more. On Saturday, July 2nd, the band celebrates Independence Day with a show jam-packed with beloved American classics, Sousa marches, and a salute to veterans. Otesha Creative Arts Ensemble will also perform. Saturday, August 6th, will be a special evening of music from the Broadway stage, with feature NC Brass Band soprano, Lindsey Kesselman.
All performances are on the lawn in front of SECCA’s main gallery building. Guests are invited to bring their own chairs and blankets. Coolers are not allowed. Concessions will be available.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for kids and can be purchased at www.secca.org. Gates open at 5 pm and performances begin at 6 PM.
This concert series is supported by the Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, and the NC Arts Council, a Division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. Additional support provided by Radar Brewing, Winston-Salem.
SECCA is located at 750 Marguerite Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27106.
