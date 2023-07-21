Bob Dylan’s Scottish Highland Estate Put on Market at $3.9 Million
Bob Dylan, one of America’s greatest songwriters, rose to fame during the 1960s with such hits as “Blowin’ in the Wind” and “The Times They Are A-Changin’.” His songs captured the tumultuous spirit of the ‘60s and became anthems for the anti-war and civil rights movements. The winner of ten Grammy awards, an Academy Award, a Pulitzer Prize, and the Presidential Medal of Freedom, Dylan has sold over 145 million albums and performed over 3,000 shows. Now 82, Dylan continues to tour, having recently wrapped up his European concert series. In addition to his musical career, Dylan has published nine books of paintings and drawings, and his visual art has been exhibited at major galleries. For the last 17 years, the prolific artist has owned a stately mansion known as Aultmore House in Nethy Bridge in the Cairngorm National Park in Scotland. Unable to visit the home since the Covid-19 pandemic, Dylan has listed the property for sale, accepting offers in excess of £3,000,000 (US $3.9 million).
The elegant Edwardian Country manor was completed in 1914 and has been meticulously maintained, with significant renovations in 2007/8 bringing the wiring, heating, and water systems up to contemporary standards, while preserving the home’s period details. Approached via a private tree-lined driveway, the 18,357-square-foot mansion includes 16 bedrooms, each with lovely garden views, and 11 bathrooms. The gorgeous entry hall features a limestone staircase with wrought iron and wooden balustrade. Four reception rooms, including a music room, feature Adam-style marble fireplaces, while the dining, sitting, drawing and billiards rooms include open fireplaces. Multiple entertainment areas include a lounge, sunroom, and garden room. Three kitchens, plus a basement that includes store rooms, a workshop, and a coal cellar complete the home.
A total of 25 acres of landscaped grounds include beautiful gardens with fountains, statues, and stone gazebos, plus three cottages that have been rented to holidaymakers. The property has also been available as a wedding venue and was featured in the BBC series Monarch of the Glen. The estate has been recognized for both its historic and architectural importance.
Aultmore House is located within the spectacular Cairngorm National Park, surrounded by mature forest and breathtaking mountain views. The area is known for its bird life, with ospreys and the rare capercaillie nesting nearby. Opportunities for hiking, biking, and fishing abound, with one of Scotland’s best fishing locations, the River Sprey, only a mile away. The Whisky Trail begins nearby, and numerous castles are within a short drive. Several golf courses, plus the Cairngorm ski area are nearby. The neighboring village of Nethy Bridge offers pubs and a local flavor, while more extensive shops and restaurants are available in Aviemore. Private and secluded, the estate offers a sublime opportunity to get away from it all.
The listing is held by Tom Stewart-Moore of Knight Frank.
Photos courtesy Knight Frank.
