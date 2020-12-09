bo-stevens, a popular local band that mixes up honky-tonk country, rockabilly, and country blues, is releasing its latest recording this week - a six-song EP.
"After Closing Time" includes the debut of three new country songs recorded by Doug Williams at EMRR (Electromagnetic Radiation Recorders). Williams has also produced records for Snuzz and the Avett Brothers.
There's the rowdy title track “After Closing Time,” the swinging “Girls of The Old North State,” and “Meek as a Lamb,” a ballad about chances not taken.
Also on the album are three live tracks recorded at Muddy Creek Music Hall in Bethania before it closed: “Happy Faces," “Honky Tonk Saturday Night,” and “Lukewarm Beers and Cold Cold Tears."
The bo-stevens comprise Jeff Shu on pedal steel, mandolin, and backing vocals; Richard Boyd on lead vocals and acoustic guitar; Stephen Melaga on drums; Todd Eric Verts on lead guitar; Billie Feather on bass (studio recordings); and Brian Hicks on bass (live recordings).
The EP will be available for streaming and downloading on Dec. 10. You can pre-save on Spotify and pre-order on iTunes now.
The album can be downloaded for $5.94 on iTunes. It will also be available for download on Amazon and CDbaby.com, and streamable on Spotify, Pandora, YouTube, and other music outlets.
