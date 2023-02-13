Special season preview, plus more announcements to come
(Galax, Va.) – The Blue Ridge Music Center is excited to announce four of the artists appearing on their amphitheater stage this summer as part of the annual Roots of American Music concert series. Tickets for these four shows go on sale on Friday, Feb. 17 at10 a.m.
The Music Center is located at milepost 213 on the Blue Ridge Parkway, just south of Galax and 30 minutes from Sparta and Mount Airy, N.C.
The Steep Canyon Rangers will take the mountain stage at 7 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 2. This renowned band are Grammy winners, perennial Billboard chart-toppers, and frequent collaborators of the renowned banjoist (and occasional comedian) Steve Martin. They first formed as a band in college at UNC-Chapel Hill, then dove head first into bluegrass in its most traditional form. Over the years, they have risen to the top of the bluegrass genre headlining festivals such as MerleFest and Grey Fox Bluegrass. Their collaboration with Martin has taken the group on a nearly decade-long tour introducing them to hundreds of thousands of new fans, and helping to make the Steep Canyon Rangers one of the most recognizable modern names in bluegrass music. The band has continued to tour extensively on their own, and have expanded their genres into country and Americana. Tickets for this show are $40 for adults and $20 for children 12 and younger.
Sierra Ferrell will perform at 7 p.m., Saturday, July 22, as part of her Long Time Going tour. With her spellbinding voice and time-bending sensibilities, Ferrell makes music that is as fantastically vagabond as the artist herself. Growing up in small-town West Virginia, the singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist left home in her early 20s to journey across the country with a troupe of nomadic musicians, playing everywhere from truck stops to alleyways to freight-train boxcars speeding down the railroad tracks. After years of living in her van and busking on the streets of New Orleans and Seattle, she moved to Nashville and soon landed a deal with Rounder Records on the strength of her magnetic live show. Now, on her highly anticipated label debut Long Time Coming, Ferrell shares a dozen songs beautifully unbound by genre or era, instantly transporting her audience to an infinitely more enchanted world. Tickets are $30 in advance, $35 day of show, and $15 for children 12 and younger.
Scythian, another fan favorite, is appearing on the Music Center stage at 7 p.m., Saturday, June 3. Scythian was founded by brothers Alexander and Danylo Fedoryka, who are first-generation sons of Ukrainian immigrants. From the start, the group has searched for and loved the "old time, good time" Celtic-influenced music. They were inspired by a tale told by their grandmother of a roving fiddler who came into her farming village every six months or so. Once he was spotted, messengers were sent to all the outlying fields and mills and work ceased; everyone gathered in the barn and danced the night and their cares away. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 day of show, and free for children 12 and younger.
The Lonesome River Band will kick off the season at 7 p.m., Saturday, May 27. The group is one of the most respected names in bluegrass music. Led by five-time International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) Banjo Player of the Year, and winner of the Steve Martin Prize for Excellence in Banjo and Bluegrass, Sammy Shelor, the group is constantly breaking new ground in acoustic music. With two stellar lead vocalists, Jesse Smathers (guitar) and Adam Miller (mandolin), and the impressive talents of Mike Hartgrove (fiddle) and Kameron Keller (bass), the band seamlessly fuses instrumentals and harmony vocals, traditional and contemporary bluegrass sounds, performing their trademark sound that fans continue to love and embrace. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 day of show, and free for children 12 and younger.
Advance tickets for these shows are available beginning 10 a.m., Friday, Feb. 17, at BlueRidgeMusicCenter.org. Multi-concert passes are also available including Full Season (all 14 concerts), Half Season (seven concerts), and Pick 3 (three concerts) passes.
The complete lineup and opening acts for the annual Roots of American Music concert series will be released at the end of February.
An Evening with The Steep Canyon Rangers
When: 7 p.m., Saturday, September 2
Where: Blue Ridge Music Center, milepost 213 on the Blue Ridge Parkway near Galax, Va.
Tickets: $40 for adults, $20 for children 12 and younger. Advance tickets available at BlueRidgeMusicCenter.org.
Additional information: Call (866) 308-2773, ext. 212
Sierra Ferrell
When: 7 p.m., Saturday, July 22
Where: Blue Ridge Music Center, milepost 213 on the Blue Ridge Parkway near Galax, Va.
Tickets: $30 for adults in advance, $35 day of show, $15 for children 12 and younger. Advance tickets available at BlueRidgeMusicCenter.org.
Additional information: Call (866) 308-2773, ext. 212
Scythian
When: 7 p.m., Saturday, June 3
Where: Blue Ridge Music Center, milepost 213 on the Blue Ridge Parkway near Galax, Va.
Tickets: $25 for adults in advance, $30 day of show, children 12 and younger free of charge. Advance tickets available at BlueRidgeMusicCenter.org.
Additional information: Call (866) 308-2773, ext. 212
Lonesome River Band
When: 7 p.m., Saturday, May 27
Where: Blue Ridge Music Center, milepost 213 on the Blue Ridge Parkway near Galax, Va.
Tickets: $25 for adults in advance, $30 day of show, children 12 and younger free of charge. Advance tickets available at BlueRidgeMusicCenter.org.
Additional information: Call (866) 308-2773, ext. 212
About the Blue Ridge Music Center
The Blue Ridge Music Center, located at milepost 213 on the Blue Ridge Parkway, near Galax, Va., celebrates the music and musicians of the mountains. The Music Center is a national park facility, a major attraction along the Blue Ridge Parkway, and a venue partner of The Crooked Road: Virginia's Heritage Music Trail and Blue Ridge Music Trails of North Carolina. The Blue Ridge Parkway/National Park Service maintains and operates the facility, and staffs the Music Center Visitor/Interpretive Center. The programs are managed, coordinated, promoted, and produced by the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation, a nonprofit partner organization. For more information, visitBlueRidgeMusicCenter.org.
About the Blue Ridge Parkway
The 469-mile Blue Ridge Parkway connects Shenandoah National Park to the north with Great Smoky Mountains National Park to the south. The route travels the crests, ridges, and valleys of five major mountain ranges, encompassing several geographic and vegetative zones ranging from 600 to more than 6,000 feet above sea level. It provides visitors with many varied vistas of scenic Appalachian landscapes ranging from forested ridgetops and mountain slopes to rural farm lands and urban areas. The parkway offers a “ride-a-while, stop-a-while” experience that includes scenic pullouts, recreation areas, historic sites, and visitor contact stations. It is known nationally and internationally for its designed landscape as a scenic motorway.nps.gov/blri/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.