Blowing his Horn: Veteran musician Scott Adair on playing with musical greats

One of Scott Adair’s favorite memories is what Ella Fitzgerald said to him when he played with her and the Greensboro Symphony in 1983.
“A lot of symphonies don’t have their own saxes, and have to hire adjunct players when a show calls for that instrument. And Ella’s famous arrangement of ‘Summer Time’ includes a tenor sax solo.”
When Adair tours with the Temptations and the Four Tops, he plays the big baritone sax, but the smaller tenor instrument is what he studied at Boston’s prestigious Berklee College of Music. “I was very fortunate to be picked, and just watching and listening to her sent chills down my spine.”
After Adair’s solo, Fitzgerald told him to take a bow.
“She said ‘He sounds so good, I want to take him on the road with me,’ and my head was so big, I could barely get out the door! Martha Long, who did the society column for the News & Record, wrote that Ella wanted to take me on tour. You can’t buy press like that!”
He also treasures the two shows he played in Florida with Aretha Franklin.
“She was another legend I was excited as hell to work with. At her entrance, I guess she could tell how enthralled I was, and she blew me a kiss.”
But Adair also has fond memories of growing up in a beloved downtown Greensboro music store in the 1950s.
In 1939, his grandfather Lewis Moore founded Moore Music Company at 615 West Market Street. “After the war, he talked my dad, Howard Adair, into becoming his manager. When I was born in 1950, we moved into a little stucco house behind the store that had been used for storing pianos.”
In 1974, his original home, like the store it was located behind, was consumed in a fire while he was studying in Boston. “When I got home for Christmas Break, it looked like a musical instrument version of World War II — keyboards with all the keys melted together, drums that looked like Salvador Dali paintings — and I have so much respect for the way Dad rebuilt from that. The original store had been an antebellum mansion, but he replaced it with something more functional, which now has its own 50 years of history.”
After graduating summa cum laude from Berklee, Adair returned to Greensboro in 1977. He played with the local version of the venerable Swamp Cats, reformed the previous year by old-time music aficionado Ted Tarrier. But his main staple was what he called general business gigs, playing restaurants, wedding receptions, company parties, and country clubs.
In the early 90s, Adair joined the group now known as the Carolina Horns.
“Ray Alexander, a trumpet player from Charlotte, made a good connection with the musical directors of the Four Tops and The Temptations. He would bring his horn section, including me, to their East Coast gigs.”
Fifteen years ago, Alexander suffered serious health problems.
“Since then, I’ve been in charge of that horn section, and we’ve done some great things, including playing at Carnegie Hall, and in a show called The Four Tops and The Temptations on Broadway, at the famous Palace Theater.” They also played on the west coast and in Europe.
Besides Ella and Aretha, Adair accompanied Ray Charles, Johnny Mathis, Perry Como, Rosemary Clooney, Michael Feinstein, and Wayne Newton; comedians Bob Hope, Bob Newhart and Jerry Lewis; actress/singers Rita Moreno and Bernadette Peters; and a midriff-baring sixties bombshell who made multiple Triad appearances in the decades since she starred in I Dream of Jeanie.
“Back in the late 80s, Barbara Eden did a show at a combination skating rink and auditorium off of Wendover, where she sang standards and told showbiz stories.”
He’s played with such famous big bands as the Tommy Dorsey Orchestra, with whom he did three tours, and the orchestras of Guy Lombardo, Henry Mancini and Cab Calloway, the latter at the Carolina Theater of Greensboro shortly after that iconic singer, songwriter, dancer, and bandleader appeared in the 1980s The Blues Brothers.
Not to mention Soul and R&B legends Little Anthony and the Imperials, The Coasters, the Platters, and on many treasured occasions, the Temptations and the Four Tops, with whom Adair has a history going back more than 20 years.
“These are what they call the original Temps and Tops, although there’s only one original member in each band; Otis Williams in the Temptations and the Four Tops’ Duke Fakir. But the Tops and Temptations are just as good as they ever were. They carry their own rhythm section with them, but there’s ten adjunct horns that they have to pick up in every city. That’s where we come in, as we’re familiar faces that they don’t have to rehearse. When we started with them in the 90s, we’d play Las Vegas two or three times a year, and tour the northeast. We also toured England, which was really fabulous.”
He lamented that the Temps and the Tops don’t play as many big outdoor gigs as they used to.
“The outdoor venues seem to want younger acts. But the Temptations are still sharp as tacks, in their choreography and funky energy, and the Tops still have their rich harmonies. I’d call one of them more energetic, and the other more orchestral.”
He’s played country music with Billy Ray Cyrus, Brenda Lee, and fellow Greensboro native Billy “Crash” Craddock.
“In 2007, he needed a sax player for his Australian tour. He didn’t use saxophone all that much, but every single one of his big hits Down Under had sax solos, usually by Boots Randolph, and for that tour, he needed a sax guy. He didn’t know me, but we had connections.”
Besides Carnegie Hall and the Carolina Theater, Adair has played the Stardust and MGM in Vegas, the Paris Hilton, Disney World, Universal Studios, and Bill Clinton’s inaugural ball at the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum.
When interviewed at his lovely home on Stevendale Road, where he uses tethered balloons to ward off the rowdy gaggle of Canadian geese that befoul his neighbors’ lawns (“something bobbing in the air at eye level freaks them out and they keep away”), Adair particularly wanted to talk about his previous evening’s musical experience as an audience member rather than a performer.
It was the first time in years he’d seen rising star Shelby J, the subject of our July 20 cover story “From Background to Center Stage.”
In that article, Shelby talked about what she learned from Prince, but also what she learned from Scott Adair, back when she sang in Greensboro “at any club that would have me.”
“Scott Adair would let me come in and just jam with him,” she said to YES! Weekly editor Chanel Davis. “He told me that I needed a Real Book so I could learn all the jazz standards. He said ‘the more you know, the further you can go.’”
When contacted about this article, Adair expressed his delight at our coverage of his former student and said he wanted to talk about her when interviewed.
“My main thing from the time I came back to Greensboro in 1977 until well into the new millennium was my general business band. We would do ballroom events, corporate functions, and so many weddings that I now have nightmares about them. But better memories of this little restaurant called Spices on South Holden, with a largely Black clientele and a real good vibe.”
In charge of hiring the bands for that venue was emcee and promoter Ronald “Big E” Eldridge, who also owned the Shades of Blue nightclub in Winston-Salem, and passed away in 2019.
“The Big E had hired me several times. One day, he said, ‘Scott, I’ve got this girl at Smith High School, and I want you to let her sit in with you.’ And I thought, oh shit, not some high school kid. But then she sat in with us and just blew my socks off. I was so impressed with her; I started having her over here. She knew a lot of pop music, but maybe not many jazz standards. So, we would take a standard, and I would play the melody and let her look at the words, and she would sing and I’d play the chords behind her. And man, she just nailed it.”
Adair called her one of the most natural talents he ever met.
“You hear a lot of musicians and singers that are good, and some that are really good, and then you hear a few with that intangible quality can’t explain. And that was Shelby, who was ready for prime time when she was seventeen.”
He wanted to ask her to sing more gigs with his general business band.
“But by the time I called her for that, somebody had snatched her up, and she was already out on the cruise ships. Then she moved to New York and worked that, and next I knew, she was working for Prince. But I had the joy of spending time with her before all that, just going over some material and checking out her ability to sing different styles. We communicated a few times, but her sitting in at Spices and then coming here and working with me were the only two real personal interactions.”
But those interactions had made a profound impact. “I never forgot her name and how she sounded.”
On Friday the 28th at the Crown, Adair said Shelby was selling her merchandise after the show, and there was a very long line.
“She hadn’t seen me in about 30 years, and yelled ‘Scott Adair!’ and jumped out from behind that table and hugged me, and we talked like it was old times. She remembered me just like I remembered her, and I’ll always treasure that.”
