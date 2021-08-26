Bloodjinn has released the song "Grey Worlds" from the upcoming album 'Leave This World Breathing', which comes out Sept. 3, 2021 on all digital platforms.
Bloodjinn "Grey Worlds"
'Leave This World Breathing' was originally released in 2002 via Goodfellow Records (Every Time I Die / Taken / Premonitions Of War). The album has been completely reworked, remixed & mastered by Jamie King (Between The Buried And Me), as well as redesigned by Mike D'Antonio (Darkicon / Killswitch Engage). A limited edition cassette tape is up now at www.bloodjinn.com (limited to 50 copies of each color) and the first ever LP version will come out in 2022 (due to vinyl delays).
Upcoming Shows:
9/25 - Furnace Fest - Birmingham, AL @ Sloss Furnaces - (performing songs from 'Leave This World Breathing', 'Murder Eternal' & 'Born In Hell Raised In Jail' albums) - www.furnacefest.us
